Trey Murphy and the Pelicans will take on No. 3 overall pick Evan Mobley and the Cavaliers in Friday Summer League action.

Every year, fans are excited to watch the NBA's next crop of young talent compete in Summer League action. This year, both New Orleans Pelicans rookie Trey Murphy and Cleveland Cavaliers No. 3 overall pick Evan Mobley have been a major draw. Now, they are set to go head-to-head on Friday evening.

Murphy was selected by the Pelicans with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He is known as a scorer and has had a very successful Summer League. Last game, he scored just 10 points and will be looking to put up a bigger game against the Cavs.

On the other side of the court, Mobley was the No. 3 overall pick for the Cavaliers. He is expected to become one of the NBA's elite big men in the next few years. Cleveland saw him score 14 points to go along with seven rebounds, six assists, and a block in their last game against the Orlando Magic.

Both of these guys are expected to be impact players for their respective teams in the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season. Mobley, in particular, will face a lot of pressure being the player that many feel will become the face of the Cavs' franchise.

Heading into this matchup, fans are going to be highly entertained. Outside of Mobley and Murphy, there are other young players to keep a close eye on. For the Pelicans, Kira Lewis Jr. and Naji Marshall are names to watch, while the Cavaliers have Isaac Okoro and Lamar Stevens.

How to Watch:

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA TV

Make sure to tune into this matchup, specifically to watch Murphy and Mobley. This is a must-watch game with two potential future stars competing against each other.

