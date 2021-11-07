New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) is defended by New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker (8) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (1-9) will attempt to end a six-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Dallas Mavericks (6-3) on Monday, November 8, 2021 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Monday, November 8, 2021

Monday, November 8, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Pelicans

The Mavericks average 10.9 fewer points per game (101.8) than the Pelicans allow (112.7).

New Orleans is 1-1 when giving up fewer than 101.8 points.

The Pelicans put up an average of 101.4 points per game, only 4.7 fewer points than the 106.1 the Mavericks allow to opponents.

New Orleans has put together a 1-3 record in games it scores more than 106.1 points.

Dallas is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 101.4 points.

The Pelicans are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 12th.

The Mavericks average 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, 1.6 rebounds less than the Pelicans.

Mavericks Players to Watch

The Mavericks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Luka Doncic, who puts up 24.9 points, 8.3 boards and 6.9 assists per game.

Tim Hardaway Jr. leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Dorian Finney-Smith is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Dwight Powell leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch