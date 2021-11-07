New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

Skip to main content
    November 7, 2021
    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) is defended by New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker (8) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Orleans Pelicans (1-9) will attempt to end a six-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Dallas Mavericks (6-3) on Monday, November 8, 2021 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pelicans vs. Mavericks

    • Game Day: Monday, November 8, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: American Airlines Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Pelicans

    • The Mavericks average 10.9 fewer points per game (101.8) than the Pelicans allow (112.7).
    • New Orleans is 1-1 when giving up fewer than 101.8 points.
    • The Pelicans put up an average of 101.4 points per game, only 4.7 fewer points than the 106.1 the Mavericks allow to opponents.
    • New Orleans has put together a 1-3 record in games it scores more than 106.1 points.
    • Dallas is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 101.4 points.
    • The Pelicans are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 12th.
    • The Mavericks average 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, 1.6 rebounds less than the Pelicans.
    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • The Mavericks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Luka Doncic, who puts up 24.9 points, 8.3 boards and 6.9 assists per game.
    • Tim Hardaway Jr. leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Dorian Finney-Smith is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Dwight Powell leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • Jonas Valanciunas averages 19.3 points and 14.2 rebounds per game for the Pelicans, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
    • New Orleans' assist leader is Devonte' Graham with 5.2 per game. He also scores 16.5 points per game and tacks on 3.1 rebounds per game.
    • Graham knocks down 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.
    • Graham (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Orleans while Valanciunas (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

