New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Pelicans (6-17) host the Dallas Mavericks (10-9) in a matchup of Southwest Division rivals at Smoothie King Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. This is the second matchup between the teams this season. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Mavericks
- The Pelicans average 102.8 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 106.6 the Mavericks allow.
- New Orleans has a 4-4 record when scoring more than 106.6 points.
- When Dallas gives up fewer than 102.8 points, it is 5-1.
- The Mavericks score 5.1 fewer points per game (104.2) than the Pelicans give up to opponents (109.3).
- When it scores more than 109.3 points, Dallas is 4-2.
- New Orleans is 6-2 when it allows fewer than 104.2 points.
- This season, the Pelicans have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have hit.
- New Orleans is 2-2 when it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.
- The Mavericks' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Pelicans have given up to their opponents.
- Dallas is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Jonas Valanciunas leads the Pelicans in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 19.3 points and 12.4 rebounds per game.
- New Orleans' best passer is Devonte' Graham, who averages 4.6 assists per game to go with his 14.0 PPG scoring average.
- The Pelicans get the most three-point shooting production out of Graham, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
- Herbert Jones and Valanciunas lead New Orleans on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Valanciunas in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic holds the top spot on the Mavericks leaderboards for scoring (25.5 per game), rebounds (8.2 per game), and assists (8.3 per game).
- Doncic is the top shooter from deep for the Mavericks, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
- Dallas' leader in steals is Dorian Finney-Smith with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kristaps Porzingis with 1.6 per game.
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Timberwolves
L 110-96
Home
11/24/2021
Wizards
W 127-102
Home
11/26/2021
Jazz
W 98-97
Away
11/27/2021
Jazz
L 127-105
Away
11/29/2021
Clippers
W 123-104
Away
12/1/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
12/3/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
12/5/2021
Rockets
-
Away
12/8/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
12/10/2021
Pistons
-
Home
12/12/2021
Spurs
-
Away
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
Suns
L 112-104
Away
11/21/2021
Clippers
L 97-91
Away
11/23/2021
Clippers
W 112-104
Away
11/27/2021
Wizards
L 120-114
Home
11/29/2021
Cavaliers
L 114-96
Home
12/1/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
12/3/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
12/4/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
12/7/2021
Nets
-
Home
12/8/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
12/10/2021
Pacers
-
Away