New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

Nov 29, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) shoots the ball over LA Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) in the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (6-17) host the Dallas Mavericks (10-9) in a matchup of Southwest Division rivals at Smoothie King Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. This is the second matchup between the teams this season. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Mavericks

The Pelicans average 102.8 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 106.6 the Mavericks allow.

New Orleans has a 4-4 record when scoring more than 106.6 points.

When Dallas gives up fewer than 102.8 points, it is 5-1.

The Mavericks score 5.1 fewer points per game (104.2) than the Pelicans give up to opponents (109.3).

When it scores more than 109.3 points, Dallas is 4-2.

New Orleans is 6-2 when it allows fewer than 104.2 points.

This season, the Pelicans have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have hit.

New Orleans is 2-2 when it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.

The Mavericks' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Pelicans have given up to their opponents.

Dallas is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Jonas Valanciunas leads the Pelicans in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 19.3 points and 12.4 rebounds per game.

New Orleans' best passer is Devonte' Graham, who averages 4.6 assists per game to go with his 14.0 PPG scoring average.

The Pelicans get the most three-point shooting production out of Graham, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.

Herbert Jones and Valanciunas lead New Orleans on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Valanciunas in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic holds the top spot on the Mavericks leaderboards for scoring (25.5 per game), rebounds (8.2 per game), and assists (8.3 per game).

Doncic is the top shooter from deep for the Mavericks, hitting 2.9 threes per game.

Dallas' leader in steals is Dorian Finney-Smith with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kristaps Porzingis with 1.6 per game.

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/22/2021 Timberwolves L 110-96 Home 11/24/2021 Wizards W 127-102 Home 11/26/2021 Jazz W 98-97 Away 11/27/2021 Jazz L 127-105 Away 11/29/2021 Clippers W 123-104 Away 12/1/2021 Mavericks - Home 12/3/2021 Mavericks - Away 12/5/2021 Rockets - Away 12/8/2021 Nuggets - Home 12/10/2021 Pistons - Home 12/12/2021 Spurs - Away

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule