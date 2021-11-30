New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

Skip to main content
    November 30, 2021
    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 29, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) shoots the ball over LA Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) in the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Orleans Pelicans (6-17) host the Dallas Mavericks (10-9) in a matchup of Southwest Division rivals at Smoothie King Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. This is the second matchup between the teams this season. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pelicans vs. Mavericks

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Smoothie King Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Mavericks

    • The Pelicans average 102.8 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 106.6 the Mavericks allow.
    • New Orleans has a 4-4 record when scoring more than 106.6 points.
    • When Dallas gives up fewer than 102.8 points, it is 5-1.
    • The Mavericks score 5.1 fewer points per game (104.2) than the Pelicans give up to opponents (109.3).
    • When it scores more than 109.3 points, Dallas is 4-2.
    • New Orleans is 6-2 when it allows fewer than 104.2 points.
    • This season, the Pelicans have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have hit.
    • New Orleans is 2-2 when it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.
    • The Mavericks' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Pelicans have given up to their opponents.
    • Dallas is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • Jonas Valanciunas leads the Pelicans in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 19.3 points and 12.4 rebounds per game.
    • New Orleans' best passer is Devonte' Graham, who averages 4.6 assists per game to go with his 14.0 PPG scoring average.
    • The Pelicans get the most three-point shooting production out of Graham, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
    • Herbert Jones and Valanciunas lead New Orleans on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Valanciunas in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • Luka Doncic holds the top spot on the Mavericks leaderboards for scoring (25.5 per game), rebounds (8.2 per game), and assists (8.3 per game).
    • Doncic is the top shooter from deep for the Mavericks, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
    • Dallas' leader in steals is Dorian Finney-Smith with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kristaps Porzingis with 1.6 per game.

    Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 110-96

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Wizards

    W 127-102

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Jazz

    W 98-97

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Jazz

    L 127-105

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Clippers

    W 123-104

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    Suns

    L 112-104

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Clippers

    L 97-91

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Clippers

    W 112-104

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Wizards

    L 120-114

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 114-96

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

