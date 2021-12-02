New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 1, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks Point Guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts in the second quarter at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

    The Dallas Mavericks (11-9) host the New Orleans Pelicans (6-18) in a matchup of Southwest Division rivals at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 3, 2021. This is the third matchup between the squads this season. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pelicans vs. Mavericks

    • Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: American Airlines Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:

    Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Pelicans

    • The Mavericks put up 106.0 points per game, just 4.5 fewer points than the 110.5 the Pelicans give up.
    • Dallas has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 110.5 points.
    • When New Orleans allows fewer than 106.0 points, it is 6-3.
    • The Pelicans' 103.0 points per game are just 3.7 fewer points than the 106.7 the Mavericks give up.
    • New Orleans has put together a 4-5 record in games it scores more than 106.7 points.
    • Dallas' record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 103.0 points.
    • The Pelicans are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 27th.
    • The Mavericks average 9.8 offensive rebounds per game, 2.2 rebounds less than the Pelicans.
    • The Pelicans are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 18th.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • The Mavericks leader in points and assists is Luka Doncic, who scores 25.6 points per game to go with 8.6 assists.
    • Kristaps Porzingis leads Dallas in rebounding, pulling down 8.0 rebounds per game while also scoring 19.7 points a contest.
    • The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Doncic, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.
    • The Dallas steals leader is Dorian Finney-Smith, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Porzingis, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • Brandon Ingram is the top scorer for the Pelicans with 21.8 points per game. He also adds 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game to his statistics.
    • New Orleans' leader in rebounds is Jonas Valanciunas with 12.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Devonte' Graham with 4.7 per game.
    • Graham knocks down 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.
    • New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas (0.8 per game).

    How To Watch

    New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    
