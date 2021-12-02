New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

Dec 1, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks Point Guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts in the second quarter at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (11-9) host the New Orleans Pelicans (6-18) in a matchup of Southwest Division rivals at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 3, 2021. This is the third matchup between the squads this season. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021

Friday, December 3, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Live Stream on fuboTV

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Pelicans

The Mavericks put up 106.0 points per game, just 4.5 fewer points than the 110.5 the Pelicans give up.

Dallas has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 110.5 points.

When New Orleans allows fewer than 106.0 points, it is 6-3.

The Pelicans' 103.0 points per game are just 3.7 fewer points than the 106.7 the Mavericks give up.

New Orleans has put together a 4-5 record in games it scores more than 106.7 points.

Dallas' record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 103.0 points.

The Pelicans are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 27th.

The Mavericks average 9.8 offensive rebounds per game, 2.2 rebounds less than the Pelicans.

Mavericks Players to Watch

The Mavericks leader in points and assists is Luka Doncic, who scores 25.6 points per game to go with 8.6 assists.

Kristaps Porzingis leads Dallas in rebounding, pulling down 8.0 rebounds per game while also scoring 19.7 points a contest.

The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Doncic, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.

The Dallas steals leader is Dorian Finney-Smith, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Porzingis, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch