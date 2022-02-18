New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

Feb 15, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) shoots over Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) and forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the second quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Southwest Division opponents meet when the Dallas Mavericks (34-24) visit the New Orleans Pelicans (23-35) at Smoothie King Center, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 17, 2022. This is the fourth matchup between the squads this season. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Thursday, February 17, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Mavericks

The Mavericks average only 3.0 fewer points per game (106.3) than the Pelicans give up (109.3).

Dallas has a 16-4 record when putting up more than 109.3 points.

New Orleans is 18-6 when giving up fewer than 106.3 points.

The Pelicans score an average of 106.1 points per game, just 3.1 more points than the 103.0 the Mavericks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 103.0 points, New Orleans is 19-17.

Dallas' record is 29-9 when it gives up fewer than 106.1 points.

This season, the Mavericks have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have made.

Dallas is 18-4 when it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

The Pelicans are shooting 44.6% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 45.4% the Mavericks' opponents have shot this season.

New Orleans is 13-8 when it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 27.0 points, grabbing 9.0 rebounds and distributing 9.0 assists per game.

Doncic makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

The Dallas leader in both steals and blocks is Doncic, who averages 1.2 takeaways and 0.5 rejections per game.

Pelicans Players to Watch

The Pelicans' Brandon Ingram averages enough points (22.3 per game) and assists (5.3 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.

Jonas Valanciunas' stat line of 11.4 rebounds, 18.0 points and 2.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.

Devonte' Graham is reliable from deep and leads the Pelicans with 2.8 made threes per game.

Herbert Jones (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Orleans while Valanciunas (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/6/2022 Hawks W 103-94 Home 2/8/2022 Pistons W 116-86 Home 2/10/2022 Clippers W 112-105 Home 2/12/2022 Clippers L 99-97 Home 2/15/2022 Heat W 107-99 Away 2/17/2022 Pelicans - Away 2/25/2022 Jazz - Away 2/27/2022 Warriors - Away 3/1/2022 Lakers - Away 3/3/2022 Warriors - Home 3/5/2022 Kings - Home

