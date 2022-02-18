New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 15, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) shoots over Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) and forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the second quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Southwest Division opponents meet when the Dallas Mavericks (34-24) visit the New Orleans Pelicans (23-35) at Smoothie King Center, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 17, 2022. This is the fourth matchup between the squads this season. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Mavericks

  • Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Smoothie King Center
  Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Mavericks

  • The Mavericks average only 3.0 fewer points per game (106.3) than the Pelicans give up (109.3).
  • Dallas has a 16-4 record when putting up more than 109.3 points.
  • New Orleans is 18-6 when giving up fewer than 106.3 points.
  • The Pelicans score an average of 106.1 points per game, just 3.1 more points than the 103.0 the Mavericks allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 103.0 points, New Orleans is 19-17.
  • Dallas' record is 29-9 when it gives up fewer than 106.1 points.
  • This season, the Mavericks have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have made.
  • Dallas is 18-4 when it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.
  • The Pelicans are shooting 44.6% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 45.4% the Mavericks' opponents have shot this season.
  • New Orleans is 13-8 when it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 27.0 points, grabbing 9.0 rebounds and distributing 9.0 assists per game.
  • Doncic makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
  • The Dallas leader in both steals and blocks is Doncic, who averages 1.2 takeaways and 0.5 rejections per game.

Pelicans Players to Watch

  • The Pelicans' Brandon Ingram averages enough points (22.3 per game) and assists (5.3 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
  • Jonas Valanciunas' stat line of 11.4 rebounds, 18.0 points and 2.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.
  • Devonte' Graham is reliable from deep and leads the Pelicans with 2.8 made threes per game.
  • Herbert Jones (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Orleans while Valanciunas (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/6/2022

Hawks

W 103-94

Home

2/8/2022

Pistons

W 116-86

Home

2/10/2022

Clippers

W 112-105

Home

2/12/2022

Clippers

L 99-97

Home

2/15/2022

Heat

W 107-99

Away

2/17/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

2/25/2022

Jazz

-

Away

2/27/2022

Warriors

-

Away

3/1/2022

Lakers

-

Away

3/3/2022

Warriors

-

Home

3/5/2022

Kings

-

Home

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Rockets

W 110-97

Home

2/10/2022

Heat

L 112-97

Home

2/12/2022

Spurs

L 124-114

Home

2/14/2022

Raptors

W 120-90

Home

2/15/2022

Grizzlies

L 121-109

Home

2/17/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

2/25/2022

Suns

-

Away

2/27/2022

Lakers

-

Away

3/2/2022

Kings

-

Home

3/4/2022

Jazz

-

Home

3/6/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

