New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Dec 5, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) shoots the ball pas New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (7-19) take the court against the Denver Nuggets (11-12) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Nuggets

The Pelicans score 103.3 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 104.1 the Nuggets give up.

New Orleans has a 5-7 record when putting up more than 104.1 points.

When Denver allows fewer than 103.3 points, it is 10-2.

The Nuggets score an average of 103.7 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 110.1 the Pelicans allow to opponents.

Denver has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 110.1 points.

New Orleans is 6-2 when it gives up fewer than 103.7 points.

The Pelicans make 42.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points lower than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).

In games New Orleans shoots better than 46.4% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.

This season, Denver has a 6-5 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.4% from the field.

Pelicans Players to Watch

The Pelicans leader in points and assists is Brandon Ingram, who puts up 22.9 points per game along with 4.7 assists.

Jonas Valanciunas is New Orleans' best rebounder, grabbing an average of 12.0 boards in each contest while scoring 18.5 points per game.

The Pelicans get the most three-point shooting production out of Devonte' Graham, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.

Herbert Jones and Valanciunas lead New Orleans on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Valanciunas in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 25.6 points, 13.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.

Will Barton is consistent from distance and leads the Nuggets with 2.5 made threes per game.

Jokic's steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (0.7 blocks per game) pace Denver defensively.

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/27/2021 Jazz L 127-105 Away 11/29/2021 Clippers W 123-104 Away 12/1/2021 Mavericks L 139-107 Home 12/3/2021 Mavericks W 107-91 Away 12/5/2021 Rockets L 118-108 Away 12/8/2021 Nuggets - Home 12/10/2021 Pistons - Home 12/12/2021 Spurs - Away 12/15/2021 Thunder - Away 12/17/2021 Bucks - Home 12/19/2021 76ers - Away

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule