New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    • December 7, 2021
    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 5, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) shoots the ball pas New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Orleans Pelicans (7-19) take the court against the Denver Nuggets (11-12) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pelicans vs. Nuggets

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Smoothie King Center
    Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Nuggets

    • The Pelicans score 103.3 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 104.1 the Nuggets give up.
    • New Orleans has a 5-7 record when putting up more than 104.1 points.
    • When Denver allows fewer than 103.3 points, it is 10-2.
    • The Nuggets score an average of 103.7 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 110.1 the Pelicans allow to opponents.
    • Denver has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 110.1 points.
    • New Orleans is 6-2 when it gives up fewer than 103.7 points.
    • The Pelicans make 42.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points lower than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
    • In games New Orleans shoots better than 46.4% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.
    • This season, Denver has a 6-5 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.4% from the field.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • The Pelicans leader in points and assists is Brandon Ingram, who puts up 22.9 points per game along with 4.7 assists.
    • Jonas Valanciunas is New Orleans' best rebounder, grabbing an average of 12.0 boards in each contest while scoring 18.5 points per game.
    • The Pelicans get the most three-point shooting production out of Devonte' Graham, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
    • Herbert Jones and Valanciunas lead New Orleans on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Valanciunas in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 25.6 points, 13.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.
    • Will Barton is consistent from distance and leads the Nuggets with 2.5 made threes per game.
    • Jokic's steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (0.7 blocks per game) pace Denver defensively.

    Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Jazz

    L 127-105

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Clippers

    W 123-104

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Mavericks

    L 139-107

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Mavericks

    W 107-91

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Rockets

    L 118-108

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Bucks

    L 120-109

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Heat

    W 120-111

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Magic

    L 108-103

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Knicks

    W 113-99

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Bulls

    L 109-97

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

