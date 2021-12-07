New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Pelicans (7-19) take the court against the Denver Nuggets (11-12) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Nuggets
- The Pelicans score 103.3 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 104.1 the Nuggets give up.
- New Orleans has a 5-7 record when putting up more than 104.1 points.
- When Denver allows fewer than 103.3 points, it is 10-2.
- The Nuggets score an average of 103.7 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 110.1 the Pelicans allow to opponents.
- Denver has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 110.1 points.
- New Orleans is 6-2 when it gives up fewer than 103.7 points.
- The Pelicans make 42.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points lower than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
- In games New Orleans shoots better than 46.4% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.
- This season, Denver has a 6-5 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.4% from the field.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- The Pelicans leader in points and assists is Brandon Ingram, who puts up 22.9 points per game along with 4.7 assists.
- Jonas Valanciunas is New Orleans' best rebounder, grabbing an average of 12.0 boards in each contest while scoring 18.5 points per game.
- The Pelicans get the most three-point shooting production out of Devonte' Graham, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
- Herbert Jones and Valanciunas lead New Orleans on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Valanciunas in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 25.6 points, 13.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.
- Will Barton is consistent from distance and leads the Nuggets with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Jokic's steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (0.7 blocks per game) pace Denver defensively.
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Jazz
L 127-105
Away
11/29/2021
Clippers
W 123-104
Away
12/1/2021
Mavericks
L 139-107
Home
12/3/2021
Mavericks
W 107-91
Away
12/5/2021
Rockets
L 118-108
Away
12/8/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
12/10/2021
Pistons
-
Home
12/12/2021
Spurs
-
Away
12/15/2021
Thunder
-
Away
12/17/2021
Bucks
-
Home
12/19/2021
76ers
-
Away
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Bucks
L 120-109
Home
11/29/2021
Heat
W 120-111
Away
12/1/2021
Magic
L 108-103
Away
12/4/2021
Knicks
W 113-99
Away
12/6/2021
Bulls
L 109-97
Away
12/8/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
12/9/2021
Spurs
-
Away
12/11/2021
Spurs
-
Away
12/13/2021
Wizards
-
Home
12/15/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
12/17/2021
Hawks
-
Away
How To Watch
December
8
2021
Denver Nuggets at New Orleans Pelicans
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)