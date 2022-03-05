New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Pelicans (27-36) will look to build on a five-game road win streak when they square off against the Denver Nuggets (37-26) on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Ball Arena. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Pelicans
- The 110.5 points per game the Nuggets put up are just 1.8 more points than the Pelicans allow (108.7).
- When Denver scores more than 108.7 points, it is 28-6.
- New Orleans has a 24-10 record when giving up fewer than 110.5 points.
- The Pelicans put up an average of 107.3 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 107.7 the Nuggets give up.
- New Orleans has put together a 21-12 record in games it scores more than 107.7 points.
- Denver has a 21-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.3 points.
- The Pelicans are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 20th.
- The Nuggets average 9 offensive rebounds per game, 2.5 rebounds less than the Pelicans.
- The Nuggets are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fourth.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Nikola Jokic, who puts up 25.4 points, 13.8 boards and 7.9 assists per game.
- The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.
- Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram's points (22.5 per game) and assists (5.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pelicans' leaderboards.
- Jonas Valanciunas grabs 11.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 17.7 points per game and adds 2.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.
- Devonte' Graham is the top scorer from distance for the Pelicans, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
- New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas with 0.9 per game.
How To Watch
March
6
2022
New Orleans Pelicans at Denver Nuggets
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)