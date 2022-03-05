New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

Mar 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) n the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (27-36) will look to build on a five-game road win streak when they square off against the Denver Nuggets (37-26) on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Ball Arena. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022

8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Ball Arena

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Pelicans

The 110.5 points per game the Nuggets put up are just 1.8 more points than the Pelicans allow (108.7).

When Denver scores more than 108.7 points, it is 28-6.

New Orleans has a 24-10 record when giving up fewer than 110.5 points.

The Pelicans put up an average of 107.3 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 107.7 the Nuggets give up.

New Orleans has put together a 21-12 record in games it scores more than 107.7 points.

Denver has a 21-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.3 points.

The Pelicans are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 20th.

The Nuggets average 9 offensive rebounds per game, 2.5 rebounds less than the Pelicans.

The Nuggets are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fourth.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Nikola Jokic, who puts up 25.4 points, 13.8 boards and 7.9 assists per game.

The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.

Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

Pelicans Players to Watch