New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) n the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) n the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (27-36) will look to build on a five-game road win streak when they square off against the Denver Nuggets (37-26) on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Ball Arena. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Nuggets

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Pelicans

  • The 110.5 points per game the Nuggets put up are just 1.8 more points than the Pelicans allow (108.7).
  • When Denver scores more than 108.7 points, it is 28-6.
  • New Orleans has a 24-10 record when giving up fewer than 110.5 points.
  • The Pelicans put up an average of 107.3 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 107.7 the Nuggets give up.
  • New Orleans has put together a 21-12 record in games it scores more than 107.7 points.
  • Denver has a 21-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.3 points.
  • The Pelicans are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 20th.
  • The Nuggets average 9 offensive rebounds per game, 2.5 rebounds less than the Pelicans.
  • The Nuggets are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fourth.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Nikola Jokic, who puts up 25.4 points, 13.8 boards and 7.9 assists per game.
  • The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.
  • Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

Pelicans Players to Watch

  • Brandon Ingram's points (22.5 per game) and assists (5.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pelicans' leaderboards.
  • Jonas Valanciunas grabs 11.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 17.7 points per game and adds 2.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.
  • Devonte' Graham is the top scorer from distance for the Pelicans, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
  • New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas with 0.9 per game.

How To Watch

March
6
2022

New Orleans Pelicans at Denver Nuggets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) n the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) moves to the basket beside Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III (35) gets defended by Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball by LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Brooklyn Nets center LaMarcus Aldridge (21) reach for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green (8) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
oMar 3, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) greets Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) after their game at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
USATSI_17826542
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Magical Kenya Open, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy