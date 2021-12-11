New Orleans Pelicans vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 8, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots a jump shot over New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    The Detroit Pistons (4-20) hope to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (7-20) on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pelicans vs. Pistons

    • Game Day: Friday, December 10, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Smoothie King Center
    Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Pistons

    • The 103.7 points per game the Pelicans record are 5.5 fewer points than the Pistons give up (109.2).
    • New Orleans is 3-4 when scoring more than 109.2 points.
    • When Detroit allows fewer than 103.7 points, it is 2-5.
    • The Pistons put up an average of 99.8 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 110.4 the Pelicans allow.
    • Detroit has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 110.4 points.
    • New Orleans' record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 99.8 points.
    • The Pelicans are shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 48.0% the Pistons allow to opponents.
    • New Orleans has a 2-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.0% from the field.
    • The Pistons have shot at a 41.0% rate from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points fewer than the 47.6% shooting opponents of the Pelicans have averaged.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Pelicans is Brandon Ingram, who scores 22.6 points and dishes out 4.7 assists per game.
    • New Orleans' best rebounder is Jonas Valanciunas, who averages 12.0 boards per game in addition to his 18.9 PPG average.
    • The Pelicans get the most three-point shooting production out of Devonte' Graham, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.
    • Herbert Jones and Valanciunas lead New Orleans on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Valanciunas in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • Jerami Grant is at the top of the Pistons scoring leaderboard with 20.5 points per game. He also grabs 4.8 rebounds and dishes out 2.6 assists per game.
    • Detroit's leader in rebounds is Isaiah Stewart with 8.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Cade Cunningham with 4.5 per game.
    • Cunningham is the most prolific from distance for the Pistons, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
    • Cunningham (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/29/2021

    Clippers

    W 123-104

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Mavericks

    L 139-107

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Mavericks

    W 107-91

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Rockets

    L 118-108

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Nuggets

    L 120-114

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    Pistons Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Lakers

    L 110-106

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 110-92

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Suns

    L 114-103

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Thunder

    L 114-103

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Wizards

    L 119-116

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    10
    2021

    Detroit Pistons at New Orleans Pelicans

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
