New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (13-25) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (29-7) on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Smoothie King Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Warriors

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Smoothie King Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Warriors

  • The Warriors score 111.3 points per game, only 0.6 more points than the 110.7 the Pelicans give up.
  • When Golden State puts up more than 110.7 points, it is 21-0.
  • New Orleans has a 12-7 record when allowing fewer than 111.3 points.
  • The Pelicans average just 3.9 more points per game (105.4) than the Warriors give up (101.5).
  • When it scores more than 101.5 points, New Orleans is 11-12.
  • Golden State's record is 19-5 when it gives up fewer than 105.4 points.
  • The Warriors make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).
  • Golden State has a 20-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.
  • This season, New Orleans has a 12-10 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.6% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who pulls down 7.7 boards and distributes 7.5 assists per game to go with a 8.1 PPG scoring average.
  • Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, averaging 26.4 per game while tacking on 5.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists.
  • The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 5.1 threes per game.
  • Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

  • Brandon Ingram's points (22.2 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pelicans' leaderboards.
  • Jonas Valanciunas' stat line of 12 rebounds, 18.9 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.
  • Devonte' Graham knocks down 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.
  • Herbert Jones is at the top of the New Orleans steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.4 steals per game and 1.1 blocks per game.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/25/2021

Suns

W 116-107

Away

12/28/2021

Nuggets

L 89-86

Home

1/1/2022

Jazz

W 123-116

Away

1/3/2022

Heat

W 115-108

Home

1/5/2022

Mavericks

L 99-82

Away

1/6/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

1/9/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

1/11/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

1/13/2022

Bucks

-

Away

1/14/2022

Bulls

-

Away

1/16/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/26/2021

Thunder

L 117-112

Away

12/28/2021

Cavaliers

W 108-104

Home

1/1/2022

Bucks

L 136-113

Away

1/3/2022

Jazz

L 115-104

Home

1/4/2022

Suns

L 123-110

Home

1/6/2022

Warriors

-

Home

1/9/2022

Raptors

-

Away

1/11/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

1/13/2022

Clippers

-

Home

1/15/2022

Nets

-

Away

1/17/2022

Celtics

-

Away

How To Watch

January
6
2022

Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
