New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

Jan 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (13-25) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (29-7) on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Smoothie King Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Warriors

Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Thursday, January 6, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Warriors

The Warriors score 111.3 points per game, only 0.6 more points than the 110.7 the Pelicans give up.

When Golden State puts up more than 110.7 points, it is 21-0.

New Orleans has a 12-7 record when allowing fewer than 111.3 points.

The Pelicans average just 3.9 more points per game (105.4) than the Warriors give up (101.5).

When it scores more than 101.5 points, New Orleans is 11-12.

Golden State's record is 19-5 when it gives up fewer than 105.4 points.

The Warriors make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).

Golden State has a 20-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.

This season, New Orleans has a 12-10 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.6% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who pulls down 7.7 boards and distributes 7.5 assists per game to go with a 8.1 PPG scoring average.

Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, averaging 26.4 per game while tacking on 5.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 5.1 threes per game.

Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram's points (22.2 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pelicans' leaderboards.

Jonas Valanciunas' stat line of 12 rebounds, 18.9 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.

Devonte' Graham knocks down 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.

Herbert Jones is at the top of the New Orleans steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.4 steals per game and 1.1 blocks per game.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/25/2021 Suns W 116-107 Away 12/28/2021 Nuggets L 89-86 Home 1/1/2022 Jazz W 123-116 Away 1/3/2022 Heat W 115-108 Home 1/5/2022 Mavericks L 99-82 Away 1/6/2022 Pelicans - Away 1/9/2022 Cavaliers - Home 1/11/2022 Grizzlies - Away 1/13/2022 Bucks - Away 1/14/2022 Bulls - Away 1/16/2022 Timberwolves - Away

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule