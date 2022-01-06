New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Pelicans (13-25) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (29-7) on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Smoothie King Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Warriors
- The Warriors score 111.3 points per game, only 0.6 more points than the 110.7 the Pelicans give up.
- When Golden State puts up more than 110.7 points, it is 21-0.
- New Orleans has a 12-7 record when allowing fewer than 111.3 points.
- The Pelicans average just 3.9 more points per game (105.4) than the Warriors give up (101.5).
- When it scores more than 101.5 points, New Orleans is 11-12.
- Golden State's record is 19-5 when it gives up fewer than 105.4 points.
- The Warriors make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).
- Golden State has a 20-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.
- This season, New Orleans has a 12-10 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.6% from the field.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who pulls down 7.7 boards and distributes 7.5 assists per game to go with a 8.1 PPG scoring average.
- Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, averaging 26.4 per game while tacking on 5.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists.
- The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 5.1 threes per game.
- Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram's points (22.2 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pelicans' leaderboards.
- Jonas Valanciunas' stat line of 12 rebounds, 18.9 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.
- Devonte' Graham knocks down 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.
- Herbert Jones is at the top of the New Orleans steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.4 steals per game and 1.1 blocks per game.
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/25/2021
Suns
W 116-107
Away
12/28/2021
Nuggets
L 89-86
Home
1/1/2022
Jazz
W 123-116
Away
1/3/2022
Heat
W 115-108
Home
1/5/2022
Mavericks
L 99-82
Away
1/6/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
1/9/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
1/11/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
1/13/2022
Bucks
-
Away
1/14/2022
Bulls
-
Away
1/16/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/26/2021
Thunder
L 117-112
Away
12/28/2021
Cavaliers
W 108-104
Home
1/1/2022
Bucks
L 136-113
Away
1/3/2022
Jazz
L 115-104
Home
1/4/2022
Suns
L 123-110
Home
1/6/2022
Warriors
-
Home
1/9/2022
Raptors
-
Away
1/11/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
1/13/2022
Clippers
-
Home
1/15/2022
Nets
-
Away
1/17/2022
Celtics
-
Away