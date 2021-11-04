New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

Skip to main content
    November 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) is defended by New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker (8) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Orleans Pelicans (1-8) will try to end a five-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Golden State Warriors (6-1) on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Chase Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pelicans vs. Warriors

    Key Stats for Warriors vs. Pelicans

    • The Warriors put up 111.3 points per game, just 0.1 more points than the 111.2 the Pelicans give up.
    • When Golden State scores more than 111.2 points, it is 4-0.
    • When New Orleans gives up fewer than 111.3 points, it is 1-2.
    • The Pelicans put up an average of 103.2 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 101.4 the Warriors allow.
    • When it scores more than 101.4 points, New Orleans is 1-3.
    • Golden State is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 103.2 points.
    • The Pelicans are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at fourth.
    • The Warriors average 9.1 offensive boards per game, 3.2 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.
    • The Warriors are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fourth.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who pulls down 8.9 rebounds and distributes 7.1 assists per game along with scoring 8.7 points per contest.
    • Golden State's leading scorer is Stephen Curry, who tallies 26.7 points a game in addition to his 7.6 rebounds and 6.9 assists.
    • Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 4.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Jordan Poole and Green lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Poole leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Green in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • The Pelicans' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jonas Valanciunas with 19.2 points and 14.1 rebounds per game.
    • Devonte' Graham dishes out more assists than any other New Orleans player with 5.4 per game. He also scores 17.0 points and grabs 3.1 rebounds per game.
    • Graham knocks down 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.
    • New Orleans' leader in steals is Graham with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas with 1.1 per game.

    How To Watch

    November
    5
    2021

    New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

