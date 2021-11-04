New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) is defended by New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker (8) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (1-8) will try to end a five-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Golden State Warriors (6-1) on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Chase Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Warriors

Game Day: Friday, November 5, 2021

Friday, November 5, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Pelicans

The Warriors put up 111.3 points per game, just 0.1 more points than the 111.2 the Pelicans give up.

When Golden State scores more than 111.2 points, it is 4-0.

When New Orleans gives up fewer than 111.3 points, it is 1-2.

The Pelicans put up an average of 103.2 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 101.4 the Warriors allow.

When it scores more than 101.4 points, New Orleans is 1-3.

Golden State is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 103.2 points.

The Pelicans are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at fourth.

The Warriors average 9.1 offensive boards per game, 3.2 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.

The Warriors are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fourth.

Warriors Players to Watch

The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who pulls down 8.9 rebounds and distributes 7.1 assists per game along with scoring 8.7 points per contest.

Golden State's leading scorer is Stephen Curry, who tallies 26.7 points a game in addition to his 7.6 rebounds and 6.9 assists.

Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 4.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Jordan Poole and Green lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Poole leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Green in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch