New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

Apr 9, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) and San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (7) battle for a loose ball during the second half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (52-29) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (36-45) on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Smoothie King Center. The contest airs at 9:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Warriors

Game Day: Sunday, April 10, 2022

Sunday, April 10, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Warriors

The Warriors score only 0.7 more points per game (110.8) than the Pelicans allow (110.1).

Golden State is 36-8 when scoring more than 110.1 points.

When New Orleans allows fewer than 110.8 points, it is 31-13.

The Pelicans' 109.3 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 105.4 the Warriors allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 105.4 points, New Orleans is 32-19.

Golden State's record is 41-10 when it gives up fewer than 109.3 points.

This season, the Warriors have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 46.9% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have made.

Golden State is 38-5 when it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Pelicans have shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.

This season, New Orleans has a 28-21 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.8% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

The Warriors leader in points and assists is Stephen Curry, who scores 25.5 points per game to go with 6.3 assists.

Golden State's best rebounder is Kevon Looney, who averages 7.3 boards per game in addition to his 6.0 PPG average.

Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 4.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Curry and Andrew Wiggins lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Wiggins in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Jonas Valanciunas puts up 17.8 points and 11.4 rebounds per game for the Pelicans, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.

Devonte' Graham records more assists than any other New Orleans player with 4.2 per game. He also averages 11.9 points and grabs 2.3 rebounds per game.

Graham makes 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.

New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas (0.8 per game).

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/30/2022 Suns L 107-103 Home 4/2/2022 Jazz W 111-107 Home 4/3/2022 Kings W 109-90 Away 4/7/2022 Lakers W 128-112 Home 4/9/2022 Spurs W 100-94 Away 4/10/2022 Pelicans - Away

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule