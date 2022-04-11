New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 9, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) and San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (7) battle for a loose ball during the second half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (52-29) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (36-45) on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Smoothie King Center. The contest airs at 9:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Warriors

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 10, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Smoothie King Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Warriors

  • The Warriors score only 0.7 more points per game (110.8) than the Pelicans allow (110.1).
  • Golden State is 36-8 when scoring more than 110.1 points.
  • When New Orleans allows fewer than 110.8 points, it is 31-13.
  • The Pelicans' 109.3 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 105.4 the Warriors allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 105.4 points, New Orleans is 32-19.
  • Golden State's record is 41-10 when it gives up fewer than 109.3 points.
  • This season, the Warriors have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 46.9% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have made.
  • Golden State is 38-5 when it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.
  • The Pelicans have shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.
  • This season, New Orleans has a 28-21 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.8% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • The Warriors leader in points and assists is Stephen Curry, who scores 25.5 points per game to go with 6.3 assists.
  • Golden State's best rebounder is Kevon Looney, who averages 7.3 boards per game in addition to his 6.0 PPG average.
  • Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 4.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Curry and Andrew Wiggins lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Wiggins in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

  • Jonas Valanciunas puts up 17.8 points and 11.4 rebounds per game for the Pelicans, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • Devonte' Graham records more assists than any other New Orleans player with 4.2 per game. He also averages 11.9 points and grabs 2.3 rebounds per game.
  • Graham makes 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.
  • New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas (0.8 per game).

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/30/2022

Suns

L 107-103

Home

4/2/2022

Jazz

W 111-107

Home

4/3/2022

Kings

W 109-90

Away

4/7/2022

Lakers

W 128-112

Home

4/9/2022

Spurs

W 100-94

Away

4/10/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/1/2022

Lakers

W 114-111

Away

4/3/2022

Clippers

L 119-100

Away

4/5/2022

Kings

W 123-109

Away

4/7/2022

Trail Blazers

W 127-94

Home

4/9/2022

Grizzlies

L 141-114

Away

4/10/2022

Warriors

-

Home

4/13/2022

Spurs

-

Home

How To Watch

April
10
2022

Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

