Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 3, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) dribbles as Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) defends during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 3, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) dribbles as Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) defends during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

    The Houston Rockets (6-16) will try to build on a four-game home win streak when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans (7-18) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Toyota Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pelicans vs. Rockets

    Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Rockets

    Rockets vs Pelicans Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Pick 'em

    -

    216.5 points

    Key Stats for Rockets vs. Pelicans

    • The Rockets average 5.2 fewer points per game (104.6) than the Pelicans allow (109.8).
    • Houston is 5-2 when scoring more than 109.8 points.
    • New Orleans has a 7-2 record when allowing fewer than 104.6 points.
    • The Pelicans average 8.8 fewer points per game (103.2) than the Rockets allow their opponents to score (112.0).
    • When it scores more than 112.0 points, New Orleans is 2-1.
    • Houston has a 2-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.2 points.
    • The Pelicans are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 15th.
    • The Rockets average 9.4 offensive boards per game, 2.6 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.
    • The Rockets are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fourth.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Christian Wood leads the Rockets in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 16.2 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.
    • Kevin Porter Jr. is Houston's best passer, dispensing 5.8 assists per game while scoring 12.8 PPG.
    • Eric Gordon makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rockets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
    • Porter and Wood lead Houston on the defensive end, with Porter leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Wood in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • Brandon Ingram racks up 21.9 points and adds 4.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pelicans' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Jonas Valanciunas' stat line of 12.1 rebounds, 18.6 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.
    • Devonte' Graham is the most prolific from deep for the Pelicans, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
    • Herbert Jones (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Orleans while Valanciunas (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    New Orleans Pelicans at Houston Rockets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 30, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; aMinnesota Golden Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) drives to the basket gainst Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jamarius Burton (11) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Minnesota won 54-53. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Minnesota vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard (0) reacts in the final minute against the Duquesne Dukes in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Richmond vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    6 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Erik Stevenson (10) celebrates a three pointer against the Rider Broncs in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Georgetown vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    6 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots over Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northwestern vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    11 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UNLV vs. San Francisco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    12 minutes ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) reacts with guard Ryan Nembhard (2) after scoring against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce Mcgowens (5) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Iowa State vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    13 minutes ago
    Mar 29, 2019; Albany , NY, USA; General view of a NCAA logo prior to an Albany regional semifinal game of the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament between the UCLA Bruins and the UConn Huskies at the Times Union Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Southern Miss vs. Southern Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    14 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) dribbles the ball against Miami Hurricanes in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Gonzaga vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    16 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils guard Caleb Hunter (11) drives past St. John s Red Storm forward O Mar Stanley (4) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Mississippi Valley State vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    18 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy