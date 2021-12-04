Publish date:
How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (6-16) will try to build on a four-game home win streak when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans (7-18) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Toyota Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Toyota Center
Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Rockets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Pick 'em
-
216.5 points
Key Stats for Rockets vs. Pelicans
- The Rockets average 5.2 fewer points per game (104.6) than the Pelicans allow (109.8).
- Houston is 5-2 when scoring more than 109.8 points.
- New Orleans has a 7-2 record when allowing fewer than 104.6 points.
- The Pelicans average 8.8 fewer points per game (103.2) than the Rockets allow their opponents to score (112.0).
- When it scores more than 112.0 points, New Orleans is 2-1.
- Houston has a 2-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.2 points.
- The Pelicans are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 15th.
- The Rockets average 9.4 offensive boards per game, 2.6 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.
- The Rockets are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fourth.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood leads the Rockets in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 16.2 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.
- Kevin Porter Jr. is Houston's best passer, dispensing 5.8 assists per game while scoring 12.8 PPG.
- Eric Gordon makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rockets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- Porter and Wood lead Houston on the defensive end, with Porter leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Wood in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram racks up 21.9 points and adds 4.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pelicans' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Jonas Valanciunas' stat line of 12.1 rebounds, 18.6 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.
- Devonte' Graham is the most prolific from deep for the Pelicans, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
- Herbert Jones (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Orleans while Valanciunas (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
Live Stream: FUBOTV
