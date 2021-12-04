Dec 3, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) dribbles as Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) defends during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (6-16) will try to build on a four-game home win streak when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans (7-18) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Toyota Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Rockets

Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Sunday, December 5, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Rockets

Favorite Spread Total Pick 'em - 216.5 points

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Pelicans

The Rockets average 5.2 fewer points per game (104.6) than the Pelicans allow (109.8).

Houston is 5-2 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

New Orleans has a 7-2 record when allowing fewer than 104.6 points.

The Pelicans average 8.8 fewer points per game (103.2) than the Rockets allow their opponents to score (112.0).

When it scores more than 112.0 points, New Orleans is 2-1.

Houston has a 2-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.2 points.

The Pelicans are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 15th.

The Rockets average 9.4 offensive boards per game, 2.6 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.

The Rockets are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fourth.

Rockets Players to Watch

Christian Wood leads the Rockets in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 16.2 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.

Kevin Porter Jr. is Houston's best passer, dispensing 5.8 assists per game while scoring 12.8 PPG.

Eric Gordon makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rockets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

Porter and Wood lead Houston on the defensive end, with Porter leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Wood in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch