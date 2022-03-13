Mar 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots over Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers (25) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (17-50) will visit the New Orleans Pelicans (27-40) after losing nine road games in a row. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Rockets

The Pelicans record 107.9 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 118.0 the Rockets give up.

When New Orleans scores more than 118.0 points, it is 8-2.

When Houston allows fewer than 107.9 points, it is 5-8.

The Rockets' 108.9 points per game are only 1.0 fewer point than the 109.9 the Pelicans give up.

Houston is 16-16 when it scores more than 109.9 points.

New Orleans has a 23-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.9 points.

This season, the Pelicans have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Rockets' opponents have knocked down.

In games New Orleans shoots higher than 48.2% from the field, it is 12-7 overall.

The Rockets are shooting 45.2% from the field, 1.3% lower than the 46.5% the Pelicans' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Houston has a 15-14 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

Pelicans Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Pelicans is Brandon Ingram, who scores 22.8 points and distributes 5.5 assists per game.

Jonas Valanciunas leads New Orleans in rebounding, pulling down 11.4 boards per game while also scoring 17.7 points a contest.

Devonte' Graham makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pelicans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

Herbert Jones and Valanciunas lead New Orleans on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Valanciunas in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

Jae'Sean Tate's assist statline leads Houston; he dishes out 3.1 assists per game.

Garrison Mathews knocks down 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.

Tate (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/4/2022 Jazz W 124-90 Home 3/6/2022 Nuggets L 138-130 Away 3/8/2022 Grizzlies L 132-111 Away 3/9/2022 Magic L 108-102 Home 3/11/2022 Hornets L 142-120 Home 3/13/2022 Rockets - Home 3/15/2022 Suns - Home 3/18/2022 Spurs - Away 3/20/2022 Hawks - Away 3/21/2022 Hornets - Away 3/24/2022 Bulls - Home

