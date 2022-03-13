Skip to main content

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots over Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers (25) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (17-50) will visit the New Orleans Pelicans (27-40) after losing nine road games in a row. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Rockets

  • Game Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Smoothie King Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Rockets

  • The Pelicans record 107.9 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 118.0 the Rockets give up.
  • When New Orleans scores more than 118.0 points, it is 8-2.
  • When Houston allows fewer than 107.9 points, it is 5-8.
  • The Rockets' 108.9 points per game are only 1.0 fewer point than the 109.9 the Pelicans give up.
  • Houston is 16-16 when it scores more than 109.9 points.
  • New Orleans has a 23-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.9 points.
  • This season, the Pelicans have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Rockets' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games New Orleans shoots higher than 48.2% from the field, it is 12-7 overall.
  • The Rockets are shooting 45.2% from the field, 1.3% lower than the 46.5% the Pelicans' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Houston has a 15-14 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

Pelicans Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Pelicans is Brandon Ingram, who scores 22.8 points and distributes 5.5 assists per game.
  • Jonas Valanciunas leads New Orleans in rebounding, pulling down 11.4 boards per game while also scoring 17.7 points a contest.
  • Devonte' Graham makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pelicans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
  • Herbert Jones and Valanciunas lead New Orleans on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Valanciunas in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
  • Jae'Sean Tate's assist statline leads Houston; he dishes out 3.1 assists per game.
  • Garrison Mathews knocks down 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
  • Tate (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/4/2022

Jazz

W 124-90

Home

3/6/2022

Nuggets

L 138-130

Away

3/8/2022

Grizzlies

L 132-111

Away

3/9/2022

Magic

L 108-102

Home

3/11/2022

Hornets

L 142-120

Home

3/13/2022

Rockets

-

Home

3/15/2022

Suns

-

Home

3/18/2022

Spurs

-

Away

3/20/2022

Hawks

-

Away

3/21/2022

Hornets

-

Away

3/24/2022

Bulls

-

Home

Rockets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/4/2022

Nuggets

L 116-101

Away

3/6/2022

Grizzlies

W 123-112

Home

3/7/2022

Heat

L 123-106

Away

3/9/2022

Lakers

W 139-130

Home

3/11/2022

Mavericks

L 113-100

Home

3/13/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

3/16/2022

Suns

-

Home

3/18/2022

Pacers

-

Home

3/20/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

3/21/2022

Wizards

-

Home

3/23/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Houston Rockets at New Orleans Pelicans

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
