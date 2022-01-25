New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

Jan 19, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) moves to the basket agianst Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and guard Jeremy Lamb (26) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (17-28) will attempt to extend a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Indiana Pacers (17-30) on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Smoothie King Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Pacers

Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022

Monday, January 24, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Smoothie King Center

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Pacers

The Pelicans put up 105.5 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 109.1 the Pacers allow.

New Orleans is 9-7 when scoring more than 109.1 points.

Indiana is 10-9 when giving up fewer than 105.5 points.

The Pacers put up just 1.5 fewer points per game (108.2) than the Pelicans allow (109.7).

Indiana has put together a 13-7 record in games it scores more than 109.7 points.

New Orleans' record is 14-7 when it allows fewer than 108.2 points.

The Pelicans are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Pacers allow to opponents.

In games New Orleans shoots better than 46.5% from the field, it is 7-3 overall.

The Pacers have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points below the 46.7% shooting opponents of the Pelicans have averaged.

Indiana is 10-8 when it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.

Pelicans Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Pelicans is Brandon Ingram, who scores 22.4 points and dishes out 5.2 assists per game.

Jonas Valanciunas is New Orleans' best rebounder, grabbing an average of 12.0 boards in each contest while scoring 18.4 points per game.

Devonte' Graham leads the Pelicans in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The New Orleans steals leader is Herbert Jones, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Valanciunas, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis leads the Pacers scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 19.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

Justin Holiday is reliable from deep and leads the Pacers with 2.6 made threes per game.

Indiana's leader in steals is Chris Duarte with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner with 2.8 per game.

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/11/2022 Timberwolves W 128-125 Home 1/13/2022 Clippers W 113-89 Home 1/15/2022 Nets L 120-105 Away 1/17/2022 Celtics L 104-92 Away 1/20/2022 Knicks W 102-91 Away 1/24/2022 Pacers - Home 1/25/2022 76ers - Away 1/28/2022 Nuggets - Home 1/29/2022 Celtics - Home 1/31/2022 Cavaliers - Away 2/1/2022 Pistons - Away

Pacers Upcoming Schedule