New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 19, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) moves to the basket agianst Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and guard Jeremy Lamb (26) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (17-28) will attempt to extend a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Indiana Pacers (17-30) on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Smoothie King Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Pacers

  • Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Smoothie King Center
  Arena: Smoothie King Center

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Pacers

  • The Pelicans put up 105.5 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 109.1 the Pacers allow.
  • New Orleans is 9-7 when scoring more than 109.1 points.
  • Indiana is 10-9 when giving up fewer than 105.5 points.
  • The Pacers put up just 1.5 fewer points per game (108.2) than the Pelicans allow (109.7).
  • Indiana has put together a 13-7 record in games it scores more than 109.7 points.
  • New Orleans' record is 14-7 when it allows fewer than 108.2 points.
  • The Pelicans are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Pacers allow to opponents.
  • In games New Orleans shoots better than 46.5% from the field, it is 7-3 overall.
  • The Pacers have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points below the 46.7% shooting opponents of the Pelicans have averaged.
  • Indiana is 10-8 when it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.

Pelicans Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Pelicans is Brandon Ingram, who scores 22.4 points and dishes out 5.2 assists per game.
  • Jonas Valanciunas is New Orleans' best rebounder, grabbing an average of 12.0 boards in each contest while scoring 18.4 points per game.
  • Devonte' Graham leads the Pelicans in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The New Orleans steals leader is Herbert Jones, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Valanciunas, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • Domantas Sabonis leads the Pacers scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 19.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.
  • Justin Holiday is reliable from deep and leads the Pacers with 2.6 made threes per game.
  • Indiana's leader in steals is Chris Duarte with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner with 2.8 per game.

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/11/2022

Timberwolves

W 128-125

Home

1/13/2022

Clippers

W 113-89

Home

1/15/2022

Nets

L 120-105

Away

1/17/2022

Celtics

L 104-92

Away

1/20/2022

Knicks

W 102-91

Away

1/24/2022

Pacers

-

Home

1/25/2022

76ers

-

Away

1/28/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

1/29/2022

Celtics

-

Home

1/31/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

2/1/2022

Pistons

-

Away

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/14/2022

Suns

L 112-94

Home

1/17/2022

Clippers

L 139-133

Away

1/19/2022

Lakers

W 111-104

Away

1/20/2022

Warriors

W 121-117

Away

1/22/2022

Suns

L 113-103

Away

1/24/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

1/26/2022

Hornets

-

Home

1/28/2022

Thunder

-

Away

1/29/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

1/31/2022

Clippers

-

Home

2/2/2022

Magic

-

Home

How To Watch

January
24
2022

Indiana Pacers at New Orleans Pelicans

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

