New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Pelicans (17-28) will attempt to extend a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Indiana Pacers (17-30) on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Smoothie King Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Pacers
- The Pelicans put up 105.5 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 109.1 the Pacers allow.
- New Orleans is 9-7 when scoring more than 109.1 points.
- Indiana is 10-9 when giving up fewer than 105.5 points.
- The Pacers put up just 1.5 fewer points per game (108.2) than the Pelicans allow (109.7).
- Indiana has put together a 13-7 record in games it scores more than 109.7 points.
- New Orleans' record is 14-7 when it allows fewer than 108.2 points.
- The Pelicans are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Pacers allow to opponents.
- In games New Orleans shoots better than 46.5% from the field, it is 7-3 overall.
- The Pacers have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points below the 46.7% shooting opponents of the Pelicans have averaged.
- Indiana is 10-8 when it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Pelicans is Brandon Ingram, who scores 22.4 points and dishes out 5.2 assists per game.
- Jonas Valanciunas is New Orleans' best rebounder, grabbing an average of 12.0 boards in each contest while scoring 18.4 points per game.
- Devonte' Graham leads the Pelicans in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The New Orleans steals leader is Herbert Jones, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Valanciunas, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis leads the Pacers scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 19.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.
- Justin Holiday is reliable from deep and leads the Pacers with 2.6 made threes per game.
- Indiana's leader in steals is Chris Duarte with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner with 2.8 per game.
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/11/2022
Timberwolves
W 128-125
Home
1/13/2022
Clippers
W 113-89
Home
1/15/2022
Nets
L 120-105
Away
1/17/2022
Celtics
L 104-92
Away
1/20/2022
Knicks
W 102-91
Away
1/24/2022
Pacers
-
Home
1/25/2022
76ers
-
Away
1/28/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
1/29/2022
Celtics
-
Home
1/31/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
2/1/2022
Pistons
-
Away
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/14/2022
Suns
L 112-94
Home
1/17/2022
Clippers
L 139-133
Away
1/19/2022
Lakers
W 111-104
Away
1/20/2022
Warriors
W 121-117
Away
1/22/2022
Suns
L 113-103
Away
1/24/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
1/26/2022
Hornets
-
Home
1/28/2022
Thunder
-
Away
1/29/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
1/31/2022
Clippers
-
Home
2/2/2022
Magic
-
Home