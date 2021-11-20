New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 17, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) controls the ball around New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 17, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) controls the ball around New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    The Indiana Pacers (6-11) aim to end a three-game losing streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (3-14) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pelicans vs. Pacers

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Pacers

    Pacers vs Pelicans Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Pacers

    -7.5

    207 points

    Key Stats for Pacers vs. Pelicans

    • The Pacers average 107.0 points per game, just 2.6 fewer points than the 109.6 the Pelicans give up.
    • Indiana is 4-3 when scoring more than 109.6 points.
    • New Orleans is 3-3 when allowing fewer than 107.0 points.
    • The Pelicans' 101.3 points per game are 6.3 fewer points than the 107.6 the Pacers allow.
    • New Orleans is 1-4 when it scores more than 107.6 points.
    • Indiana is 4-4 when it allows fewer than 101.3 points.
    • The Pacers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 13th.
    • The Pacers average 9.7 offensive boards per game, 2.0 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.
    • The Pelicans are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 21st.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Pacers is Domantas Sabonis, who accumulates 17.6 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.
    • Indiana's best passer is T.J. McConnell, who averages 5.1 assists per game to go with his 9.4 PPG scoring average.
    • Justin Holiday leads the Pacers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Sabonis and Myles Turner lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Sabonis leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Turner in blocks averaging 3.1 per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • The Pelicans' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jonas Valanciunas with 19.4 points and 12.9 rebounds per game.
    • Devonte' Graham's assist statline leads New Orleans; he racks up 5.1 assists per game.
    • Graham is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Pelicans, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
    • New Orleans' leader in steals is Graham (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas (0.9 per game).

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    New Orleans Pelicans at Indiana Pacers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Fairfield at Sacred Heart in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    oklahoma state football
    College Football

    How to Watch Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

    2 minutes ago
    depaul basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Western Illinois at DePaul

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17167895
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic at Bucks

    2 minutes ago
    ja morant grizzlies
    NBA

    How to Watch Grizzlies at Timberwolves

    2 minutes ago
    wyoming football
    College Football

    How to Watch Wyoming vs. Utah State

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 17, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) controls the ball around New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back ZaQuandre White (11) scores a touchdown as Missouri Tigers defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) looks on during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    South Carolina vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 17, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives the ball around New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy