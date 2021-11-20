New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Pacers (6-11) aim to end a three-game losing streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (3-14) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Pacers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Pacers
-7.5
207 points
Key Stats for Pacers vs. Pelicans
- The Pacers average 107.0 points per game, just 2.6 fewer points than the 109.6 the Pelicans give up.
- Indiana is 4-3 when scoring more than 109.6 points.
- New Orleans is 3-3 when allowing fewer than 107.0 points.
- The Pelicans' 101.3 points per game are 6.3 fewer points than the 107.6 the Pacers allow.
- New Orleans is 1-4 when it scores more than 107.6 points.
- Indiana is 4-4 when it allows fewer than 101.3 points.
- The Pacers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 13th.
- The Pacers average 9.7 offensive boards per game, 2.0 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.
- The Pelicans are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 21st.
Pacers Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Pacers is Domantas Sabonis, who accumulates 17.6 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.
- Indiana's best passer is T.J. McConnell, who averages 5.1 assists per game to go with his 9.4 PPG scoring average.
- Justin Holiday leads the Pacers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Sabonis and Myles Turner lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Sabonis leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Turner in blocks averaging 3.1 per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- The Pelicans' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jonas Valanciunas with 19.4 points and 12.9 rebounds per game.
- Devonte' Graham's assist statline leads New Orleans; he racks up 5.1 assists per game.
- Graham is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Pelicans, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
- New Orleans' leader in steals is Graham (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas (0.9 per game).
