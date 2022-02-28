How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Pelicans (24-36) hope to extend a four-game road win streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (27-32) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Staples Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Lakers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Lakers
-1.5
223 points
Key Stats for Lakers vs. Pelicans
- The 110.8 points per game the Lakers put up are only 1.4 more points than the Pelicans allow (109.4).
- Los Angeles has a 19-14 record when scoring more than 109.4 points.
- When New Orleans allows fewer than 110.8 points, it is 21-10.
- The Pelicans' 106.5 points per game are 5.8 fewer points than the 112.3 the Lakers give up.
- New Orleans has put together an 11-5 record in games it scores more than 112.3 points.
- Los Angeles is 16-5 when it allows fewer than 106.5 points.
- The Lakers are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 10th.
- The Lakers average 9.7 offensive rebounds per game, 1.8 rebounds less than the Pelicans.
- The Lakers are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fourth.
Lakers Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Lakers is LeBron James, who accumulates 28.9 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
- Russell Westbrook leads Los Angeles in assists, averaging 7.4 per game while also scoring 18.3 points per contest.
- The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of James, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
- The Los Angeles leader in both steals and blocks is James, who averages 1.6 takeaways and 1.0 rejection per game.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- The Pelicans' Brandon Ingram puts up enough points (22.2 per game) and assists (5.4 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Jonas Valanciunas grabs 11.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 18.0 points per game and adds 2.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.
- Devonte' Graham is dependable from distance and leads the Pelicans with 2.8 made threes per game.
- New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas with 0.9 per game.
How To Watch
February
27
2022
New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Lakers
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)