Skip to main content

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 25, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) hits a three point basket over Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) in the fourth quarter of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 25, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) hits a three point basket over Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) in the fourth quarter of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (24-36) hope to extend a four-game road win streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (27-32) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Lakers

Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Lakers

Lakers vs Pelicans Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Lakers

-1.5

223 points

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Pelicans

  • The 110.8 points per game the Lakers put up are only 1.4 more points than the Pelicans allow (109.4).
  • Los Angeles has a 19-14 record when scoring more than 109.4 points.
  • When New Orleans allows fewer than 110.8 points, it is 21-10.
  • The Pelicans' 106.5 points per game are 5.8 fewer points than the 112.3 the Lakers give up.
  • New Orleans has put together an 11-5 record in games it scores more than 112.3 points.
  • Los Angeles is 16-5 when it allows fewer than 106.5 points.
  • The Lakers are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 10th.
  • The Lakers average 9.7 offensive rebounds per game, 1.8 rebounds less than the Pelicans.
  • The Lakers are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fourth.

Lakers Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Lakers is LeBron James, who accumulates 28.9 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
  • Russell Westbrook leads Los Angeles in assists, averaging 7.4 per game while also scoring 18.3 points per contest.
  • The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of James, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
  • The Los Angeles leader in both steals and blocks is James, who averages 1.6 takeaways and 1.0 rejection per game.

Pelicans Players to Watch

  • The Pelicans' Brandon Ingram puts up enough points (22.2 per game) and assists (5.4 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
  • Jonas Valanciunas grabs 11.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 18.0 points per game and adds 2.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.
  • Devonte' Graham is dependable from distance and leads the Pelicans with 2.8 made threes per game.
  • New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas with 0.9 per game.

How To Watch

February
27
2022

New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Lakers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 19, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) and forward Trevor Zegras (46) celebrate their victory over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Ducks won 7-4. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
15 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
15 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders players celebrate after a goal by center Brock Nelson (29) during the first period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
16 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates a goal with his bench during the second period against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
16 minutes ago
Feb 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates with right wing David Pastrnak (88), left wing Taylor Hall (71), and defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) looks for a pass as Minnesota Wild defenseman Jon Merrill (4) and Minnesota Wild goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (34) defend during the third period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a basket in front of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
30 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) defends the shot during the second half at Paycom Center. Phoenix won 124-104. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy