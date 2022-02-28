Feb 25, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) hits a three point basket over Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) in the fourth quarter of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (24-36) hope to extend a four-game road win streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (27-32) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Lakers

Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Sunday, February 27, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Staples Center

Staples Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Lakers

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -1.5 223 points

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Pelicans

The 110.8 points per game the Lakers put up are only 1.4 more points than the Pelicans allow (109.4).

Los Angeles has a 19-14 record when scoring more than 109.4 points.

When New Orleans allows fewer than 110.8 points, it is 21-10.

The Pelicans' 106.5 points per game are 5.8 fewer points than the 112.3 the Lakers give up.

New Orleans has put together an 11-5 record in games it scores more than 112.3 points.

Los Angeles is 16-5 when it allows fewer than 106.5 points.

The Lakers are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 10th.

The Lakers average 9.7 offensive rebounds per game, 1.8 rebounds less than the Pelicans.

The Lakers are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fourth.

Lakers Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Lakers is LeBron James, who accumulates 28.9 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

Russell Westbrook leads Los Angeles in assists, averaging 7.4 per game while also scoring 18.3 points per contest.

The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of James, who makes 2.8 threes per game.

The Los Angeles leader in both steals and blocks is James, who averages 1.6 takeaways and 1.0 rejection per game.

Pelicans Players to Watch