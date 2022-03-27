New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The New Orleans Pelicans (31-43) square off against the Los Angeles Lakers (31-42) on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Lakers

Game Day: Sunday, March 27, 2022

Sunday, March 27, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: Smoothie King Center

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Lakers

The Pelicans score 5.6 fewer points per game (108.7) than the Lakers give up (114.3).

New Orleans is 15-5 when scoring more than 114.3 points.

Los Angeles has a 16-10 record when giving up fewer than 108.7 points.

The Lakers score just 1.8 more points per game (111.6) than the Pelicans allow (109.8).

Los Angeles has put together a 23-20 record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.

New Orleans' record is 27-14 when it gives up fewer than 111.6 points.

This season, the Pelicans have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 46.6% of shots the Lakers' opponents have made.

New Orleans is 17-10 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Lakers are shooting 46.8% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 46.6% the Pelicans' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Los Angeles has a 26-13 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

Pelicans Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Pelicans is Jonas Valanciunas, who averages 18.1 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.

Devonte' Graham is New Orleans' best passer, distributing 4.3 assists per game while scoring 12.5 PPG.

Graham makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pelicans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

The New Orleans steals leader is Herbert Jones, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Valanciunas, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch

LeBron James sits on top of the Lakers leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 30 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Russell Westbrook's assist statline paces Los Angeles; he racks up 7.2 assists per game.

James is the most prolific from distance for the Lakers, hitting 2.8 threes per game.

James' steals (1.3 steals per game) and blocks (1.1 blocks per game) pace Los Angeles defensively.

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/18/2022 Spurs W 124-91 Away 3/20/2022 Hawks W 117-112 Away 3/21/2022 Hornets L 106-103 Away 3/24/2022 Bulls W 126-109 Home 3/26/2022 Spurs L 107-103 Home 3/27/2022 Lakers - Home 3/30/2022 Trail Blazers - Away 4/1/2022 Lakers - Away 4/3/2022 Clippers - Away 4/5/2022 Kings - Away 4/7/2022 Trail Blazers - Home

Lakers Upcoming Schedule