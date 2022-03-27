New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Pelicans (31-43) square off against the Los Angeles Lakers (31-42) on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Sunday, March 27, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Lakers
- The Pelicans score 5.6 fewer points per game (108.7) than the Lakers give up (114.3).
- New Orleans is 15-5 when scoring more than 114.3 points.
- Los Angeles has a 16-10 record when giving up fewer than 108.7 points.
- The Lakers score just 1.8 more points per game (111.6) than the Pelicans allow (109.8).
- Los Angeles has put together a 23-20 record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.
- New Orleans' record is 27-14 when it gives up fewer than 111.6 points.
- This season, the Pelicans have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 46.6% of shots the Lakers' opponents have made.
- New Orleans is 17-10 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
- The Lakers are shooting 46.8% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 46.6% the Pelicans' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Los Angeles has a 26-13 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Pelicans is Jonas Valanciunas, who averages 18.1 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.
- Devonte' Graham is New Orleans' best passer, distributing 4.3 assists per game while scoring 12.5 PPG.
- Graham makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pelicans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
- The New Orleans steals leader is Herbert Jones, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Valanciunas, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Lakers Players to Watch
- LeBron James sits on top of the Lakers leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 30 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
- Russell Westbrook's assist statline paces Los Angeles; he racks up 7.2 assists per game.
- James is the most prolific from distance for the Lakers, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
- James' steals (1.3 steals per game) and blocks (1.1 blocks per game) pace Los Angeles defensively.
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/18/2022
Spurs
W 124-91
Away
3/20/2022
Hawks
W 117-112
Away
3/21/2022
Hornets
L 106-103
Away
3/24/2022
Bulls
W 126-109
Home
3/26/2022
Spurs
L 107-103
Home
3/27/2022
Lakers
-
Home
3/30/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
4/1/2022
Lakers
-
Away
4/3/2022
Clippers
-
Away
4/5/2022
Kings
-
Away
4/7/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/16/2022
Timberwolves
L 124-104
Away
3/18/2022
Raptors
W 128-123
Away
3/19/2022
Wizards
L 127-119
Away
3/21/2022
Cavaliers
W 131-120
Away
3/23/2022
76ers
L 126-121
Home
3/27/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
3/29/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
3/31/2022
Jazz
-
Away
4/1/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
4/3/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
4/5/2022
Suns
-
Away