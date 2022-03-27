New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 21, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reach for a loose ball in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 21, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reach for a loose ball in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (31-43) square off against the Los Angeles Lakers (31-42) on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Lakers

  • Game Day: Sunday, March 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Smoothie King Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Lakers

  • The Pelicans score 5.6 fewer points per game (108.7) than the Lakers give up (114.3).
  • New Orleans is 15-5 when scoring more than 114.3 points.
  • Los Angeles has a 16-10 record when giving up fewer than 108.7 points.
  • The Lakers score just 1.8 more points per game (111.6) than the Pelicans allow (109.8).
  • Los Angeles has put together a 23-20 record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.
  • New Orleans' record is 27-14 when it gives up fewer than 111.6 points.
  • This season, the Pelicans have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 46.6% of shots the Lakers' opponents have made.
  • New Orleans is 17-10 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
  • The Lakers are shooting 46.8% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 46.6% the Pelicans' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Los Angeles has a 26-13 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

Pelicans Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Pelicans is Jonas Valanciunas, who averages 18.1 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.
  • Devonte' Graham is New Orleans' best passer, distributing 4.3 assists per game while scoring 12.5 PPG.
  • Graham makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pelicans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
  • The New Orleans steals leader is Herbert Jones, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Valanciunas, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch

  • LeBron James sits on top of the Lakers leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 30 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
  • Russell Westbrook's assist statline paces Los Angeles; he racks up 7.2 assists per game.
  • James is the most prolific from distance for the Lakers, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
  • James' steals (1.3 steals per game) and blocks (1.1 blocks per game) pace Los Angeles defensively.

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/18/2022

Spurs

W 124-91

Away

3/20/2022

Hawks

W 117-112

Away

3/21/2022

Hornets

L 106-103

Away

3/24/2022

Bulls

W 126-109

Home

3/26/2022

Spurs

L 107-103

Home

3/27/2022

Lakers

-

Home

3/30/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

4/1/2022

Lakers

-

Away

4/3/2022

Clippers

-

Away

4/5/2022

Kings

-

Away

4/7/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/16/2022

Timberwolves

L 124-104

Away

3/18/2022

Raptors

W 128-123

Away

3/19/2022

Wizards

L 127-119

Away

3/21/2022

Cavaliers

W 131-120

Away

3/23/2022

76ers

L 126-121

Home

3/27/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

3/29/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

3/31/2022

Jazz

-

Away

4/1/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

4/3/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

4/5/2022

Suns

-

Away

How To Watch

March
27
2022

Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17972573
NHL

How to Watch Canadiens at Devils

By Evan Massey3 minutes ago
USATSI_17945302
NBA

How to Watch Lakers at Pelicans

By Ben Macaluso3 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reach for a loose ball in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots over Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers (25) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
USATSI_16204239
Lacrosse

How to Watch Maryland at Penn State in College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar3 minutes ago
USATSI_12495314
College Softball

How to Watch UCLA at Washington in College Softball

By Evan Massey3 minutes ago
USATSI_17966985
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Creighton vs. South Carolina NCAA Women's Basketball Elite Eight

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
Mar 25, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Aliyah Boston (4) shoots over North Carolina Tar Heels guard Deja Kelly (25) in the fourth quarter in the Greensboro regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

South Carolina vs. Creighton: Women's NCAA Tournament round 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
USATSI_17962704
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

How to Watch United States vs. Panama Soccer 2022 World Cup Qualifying

By Christine Brown3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy