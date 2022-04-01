New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 30, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) and center Jaxson Hayes (10) defend Portland Trail Blazers guard Kris Dunn (18) during the second half at Moda Center. The Pelicans won the game 117-107. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (31-45) aim to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (33-43) at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Staples Center. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Lakers

Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Lakers

Lakers vs Pelicans Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Lakers

-1.5

234 points

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Pelicans

  • The 111.5 points per game the Lakers put up are only 1.7 more points than the Pelicans allow (109.8).
  • Los Angeles has a 23-21 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.
  • New Orleans is 29-14 when giving up fewer than 111.5 points.
  • The Pelicans' 108.9 points per game are 5.7 fewer points than the 114.6 the Lakers allow.
  • New Orleans has put together a 17-5 record in games it scores more than 114.6 points.
  • Los Angeles is 16-10 when it gives up fewer than 108.9 points.
  • The Lakers are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank eighth.
  • The Lakers average 9.7 offensive rebounds per game, 2.1 rebounds less than the Pelicans.
  • The Pelicans are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 21st.

Lakers Players to Watch

  • The Lakers leader in points and rebounds is LeBron James, who scores 30.1 points and grabs 8.2 rebounds per game.
  • Russell Westbrook is Los Angeles' best passer, dishing out 7.1 assists per game while scoring 18.3 PPG.
  • James makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
  • James is a standout on the defensive end for Los Angeles, leading the team in steals with 1.3 per game and blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

  • Jonas Valanciunas averages 18.1 points and 11.6 rebounds per game for the Pelicans, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • New Orleans' assist leader is Devonte' Graham with 4.3 per game. He also records 12.2 points per game and tacks on 2.5 rebounds per game.
  • Graham is consistent from deep and leads the Pelicans with 2.6 made threes per game.
  • New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas with 0.8 per game.

How To Watch

April
1
2022

New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Lakers

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Mar 30, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) and center Jaxson Hayes (10) defend Portland Trail Blazers guard Kris Dunn (18) during the second half at Moda Center. The Pelicans won the game 117-107. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
