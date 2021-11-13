Nov 12, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Abdel Nader (11) blocks the shot of Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (1-12) hope to break a six-game home losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (6-6) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: Smoothie King Center

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Grizzlies

The Grizzlies score just 4.1 fewer points per game (108.4) than the Pelicans allow (112.5).

Memphis has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 112.5 points.

New Orleans has a 1-4 record when allowing fewer than 108.4 points.

The Pelicans average 13.2 fewer points per game (101.4) than the Grizzlies give up to opponents (114.6).

Memphis has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.4 points.

The Grizzlies make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points lower than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (47.7%).

Memphis has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.

The Pelicans are shooting 41.9% from the field, 6.0% lower than the 47.9% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.

New Orleans has compiled a 0-2 straight up record in games it shoots over 47.9% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies in points and assists per game, scoring 26.5 points and distributing 7.2 assists.

Memphis' best rebounder is Steven Adams, who averages 8.8 boards per game in addition to his 8.1 PPG average.

Jaren Jackson Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

Morant and Jackson lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Morant leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Jackson in blocks averaging 1.9 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

The Pelicans' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jonas Valanciunas with 20.0 points and 13.8 rebounds per game.

Devonte' Graham's assist statline paces New Orleans; he racks up 5.5 assists per game.

Graham is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Pelicans, hitting 3.1 threes per game.

New Orleans' leader in steals is Graham (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas (0.9 per game).

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/3/2021 Nuggets W 108-106 Home 11/5/2021 Wizards L 115-87 Away 11/8/2021 Timberwolves W 125-118 Home 11/10/2021 Hornets L 118-108 Home 11/12/2021 Suns L 119-94 Home 11/13/2021 Pelicans - Away 11/15/2021 Rockets - Home 11/18/2021 Clippers - Home 11/20/2021 Timberwolves - Away 11/22/2021 Jazz - Away 11/24/2021 Raptors - Home

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule