How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Pelicans (1-12) hope to break a six-game home losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (6-6) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Grizzlies
- The Grizzlies score just 4.1 fewer points per game (108.4) than the Pelicans allow (112.5).
- Memphis has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 112.5 points.
- New Orleans has a 1-4 record when allowing fewer than 108.4 points.
- The Pelicans average 13.2 fewer points per game (101.4) than the Grizzlies give up to opponents (114.6).
- Memphis has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.4 points.
- The Grizzlies make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points lower than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (47.7%).
- Memphis has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.
- The Pelicans are shooting 41.9% from the field, 6.0% lower than the 47.9% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.
- New Orleans has compiled a 0-2 straight up record in games it shoots over 47.9% from the field.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies in points and assists per game, scoring 26.5 points and distributing 7.2 assists.
- Memphis' best rebounder is Steven Adams, who averages 8.8 boards per game in addition to his 8.1 PPG average.
- Jaren Jackson Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- Morant and Jackson lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Morant leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Jackson in blocks averaging 1.9 per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- The Pelicans' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jonas Valanciunas with 20.0 points and 13.8 rebounds per game.
- Devonte' Graham's assist statline paces New Orleans; he racks up 5.5 assists per game.
- Graham is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Pelicans, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
- New Orleans' leader in steals is Graham (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas (0.9 per game).
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/3/2021
Nuggets
W 108-106
Home
11/5/2021
Wizards
L 115-87
Away
11/8/2021
Timberwolves
W 125-118
Home
11/10/2021
Hornets
L 118-108
Home
11/12/2021
Suns
L 119-94
Home
11/13/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
11/15/2021
Rockets
-
Home
11/18/2021
Clippers
-
Home
11/20/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
11/22/2021
Jazz
-
Away
11/24/2021
Raptors
-
Home
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/3/2021
Kings
L 112-99
Away
11/5/2021
Warriors
L 126-85
Away
11/8/2021
Mavericks
L 108-92
Away
11/10/2021
Thunder
L 108-100
Home
11/12/2021
Nets
L 120-112
Home
11/13/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
11/15/2021
Wizards
-
Away
11/17/2021
Heat
-
Away
11/19/2021
Clippers
-
Home
11/20/2021
Pacers
-
Away
11/22/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home