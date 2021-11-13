Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 12, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Abdel Nader (11) blocks the shot of Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Orleans Pelicans (1-12) hope to break a six-game home losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (6-6) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pelicans vs. Grizzlies

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Smoothie King Center
    Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Grizzlies

    • The Grizzlies score just 4.1 fewer points per game (108.4) than the Pelicans allow (112.5).
    • Memphis has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 112.5 points.
    • New Orleans has a 1-4 record when allowing fewer than 108.4 points.
    • The Pelicans average 13.2 fewer points per game (101.4) than the Grizzlies give up to opponents (114.6).
    • Memphis has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.4 points.
    • The Grizzlies make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points lower than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (47.7%).
    • Memphis has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.
    • The Pelicans are shooting 41.9% from the field, 6.0% lower than the 47.9% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.
    • New Orleans has compiled a 0-2 straight up record in games it shoots over 47.9% from the field.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies in points and assists per game, scoring 26.5 points and distributing 7.2 assists.
    • Memphis' best rebounder is Steven Adams, who averages 8.8 boards per game in addition to his 8.1 PPG average.
    • Jaren Jackson Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
    • Morant and Jackson lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Morant leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Jackson in blocks averaging 1.9 per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • The Pelicans' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jonas Valanciunas with 20.0 points and 13.8 rebounds per game.
    • Devonte' Graham's assist statline paces New Orleans; he racks up 5.5 assists per game.
    • Graham is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Pelicans, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
    • New Orleans' leader in steals is Graham (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas (0.9 per game).

    Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/3/2021

    Nuggets

    W 108-106

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Wizards

    L 115-87

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 125-118

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Hornets

    L 118-108

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Suns

    L 119-94

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/3/2021

    Kings

    L 112-99

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Warriors

    L 126-85

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Mavericks

    L 108-92

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Thunder

    L 108-100

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Nets

    L 120-112

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

