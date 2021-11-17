Nov 15, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (2-13) will visit the Miami Heat (9-5) after losing five straight road games. The contest tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Heat

Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FTX Arena

Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Heat

Favorite Spread Total Heat -7.5 213 points

Key Stats for Heat vs. Pelicans

The Heat score just 1.2 fewer points per game (110.1) than the Pelicans give up (111.3).

Miami is 5-1 when scoring more than 111.3 points.

When New Orleans allows fewer than 110.1 points, it is 2-5.

The Pelicans score an average of 102.0 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 103.0 the Heat give up.

New Orleans is 2-4 when it scores more than 103.0 points.

Miami's record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 102.0 points.

The Heat are the best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 16th.

The Heat's 11.4 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.4 fewer rebounds than the Pelicans average per game (11.8).

The Heat are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fourth.

Heat Players to Watch

The Heat scoring leader is Jimmy Butler, who averages 23.6 per contest to go with 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Bam Adebayo leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 11.2 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.3 in each contest.

Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Butler is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Adebayo leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

