Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 15, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 15, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Orleans Pelicans (2-13) will visit the Miami Heat (9-5) after losing five straight road games. The contest tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pelicans vs. Heat

    Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Heat

    Heat vs Pelicans Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Heat

    -7.5

    213 points

    Key Stats for Heat vs. Pelicans

    • The Heat score just 1.2 fewer points per game (110.1) than the Pelicans give up (111.3).
    • Miami is 5-1 when scoring more than 111.3 points.
    • When New Orleans allows fewer than 110.1 points, it is 2-5.
    • The Pelicans score an average of 102.0 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 103.0 the Heat give up.
    • New Orleans is 2-4 when it scores more than 103.0 points.
    • Miami's record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 102.0 points.
    • The Heat are the best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 16th.
    • The Heat's 11.4 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.4 fewer rebounds than the Pelicans average per game (11.8).
    • The Heat are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fourth.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • The Heat scoring leader is Jimmy Butler, who averages 23.6 per contest to go with 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
    • Bam Adebayo leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 11.2 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.3 in each contest.
    • Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Butler is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Adebayo leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • The Pelicans' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jonas Valanciunas with 19.4 points and 13.2 rebounds per game.
    • Devonte' Graham notches more assists than any other New Orleans player with 5.2 per game. He also scores 15.6 points and pulls down 2.8 rebounds per game.
    • Graham averages 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.
    • New Orleans' leader in steals is Graham (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas (1.0 per game).

    How To Watch

    November
    17
    2021

    New Orleans Pelicans at Miami Heat

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    college wrestling
    College Wrestling

    How to Watch North Carolina at Nebraska in College Wrestling

    2 minutes ago
    santa cruz warriors
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Salt Lake City Stars

    2 minutes ago
    stanford basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Valparaiso at Stanford in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Eastern Michigan Eagles guard Noah Farrakhan (5) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint John's (NY) vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) goes to the basket as Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) defends during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 105-103. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Eastern Michigan Eagles guard Noah Farrakhan (5) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Indiana vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Isaac Likekele (13) dribbles past Texas-Arlington Mavericks guard David Azore (4) during the first half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    NC State vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Cincinnati Bearcats guard Keith Williams (2) drives to the basket as Tulane Green Wave guard Jaylen Forbes (25) defends in the second half of a men's NCAA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bearcats won, 91-71. Tulane Green Wave At Cincinnati Bearcats Feb 26
    College Basketball

    Tulane vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) goes to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) defends during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy