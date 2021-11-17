Publish date:
How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Pelicans (2-13) will visit the Miami Heat (9-5) after losing five straight road games. The contest tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Heat
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Heat
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Heat
-7.5
213 points
Key Stats for Heat vs. Pelicans
- The Heat score just 1.2 fewer points per game (110.1) than the Pelicans give up (111.3).
- Miami is 5-1 when scoring more than 111.3 points.
- When New Orleans allows fewer than 110.1 points, it is 2-5.
- The Pelicans score an average of 102.0 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 103.0 the Heat give up.
- New Orleans is 2-4 when it scores more than 103.0 points.
- Miami's record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 102.0 points.
- The Heat are the best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 16th.
- The Heat's 11.4 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.4 fewer rebounds than the Pelicans average per game (11.8).
- The Heat are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fourth.
Heat Players to Watch
- The Heat scoring leader is Jimmy Butler, who averages 23.6 per contest to go with 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
- Bam Adebayo leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 11.2 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.3 in each contest.
- Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Butler is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Adebayo leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- The Pelicans' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jonas Valanciunas with 19.4 points and 13.2 rebounds per game.
- Devonte' Graham notches more assists than any other New Orleans player with 5.2 per game. He also scores 15.6 points and pulls down 2.8 rebounds per game.
- Graham averages 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.
- New Orleans' leader in steals is Graham (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas (1.0 per game).
How To Watch
