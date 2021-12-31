New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Dec 28, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) dribbles around New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (23-13) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (13-22) at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Bucks

Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Saturday, January 1, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Fiserv Forum

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Pelicans

The Bucks average just 1.4 more points per game (110.9) than the Pelicans allow (109.5).

When Milwaukee totals more than 109.5 points, it is 21-2.

New Orleans is 12-6 when giving up fewer than 110.9 points.

The Pelicans' 105.1 points per game are only 2.0 fewer points than the 107.1 the Bucks give up.

New Orleans has put together a 9-7 record in games it scores more than 107.1 points.

Milwaukee is 13-3 when it gives up fewer than 105.1 points.

The Bucks are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fourth.

The Bucks average 10.7 offensive boards per game, 1.3 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.

The Pelicans are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at eighth.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 26.4 points and 11.0 rebounds per game.

Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.4 assists per game to go with his 17.2 PPG scoring average.

Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch