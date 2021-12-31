New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 28, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) dribbles around New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    The Milwaukee Bucks (23-13) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (13-22) at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pelicans vs. Bucks

    Key Stats for Bucks vs. Pelicans

    • The Bucks average just 1.4 more points per game (110.9) than the Pelicans allow (109.5).
    • When Milwaukee totals more than 109.5 points, it is 21-2.
    • New Orleans is 12-6 when giving up fewer than 110.9 points.
    • The Pelicans' 105.1 points per game are only 2.0 fewer points than the 107.1 the Bucks give up.
    • New Orleans has put together a 9-7 record in games it scores more than 107.1 points.
    • Milwaukee is 13-3 when it gives up fewer than 105.1 points.
    • The Bucks are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fourth.
    • The Bucks average 10.7 offensive boards per game, 1.3 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.
    • The Pelicans are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at eighth.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 26.4 points and 11.0 rebounds per game.
    • Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.4 assists per game to go with his 17.2 PPG scoring average.
    • Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
    • The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • Brandon Ingram's points (22.9 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pelicans' leaderboards.
    • Jonas Valanciunas' stat line of 12.0 rebounds, 18.5 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.
    • Devonte' Graham is reliable from deep and leads the Pelicans with 3.0 made threes per game.
    • New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas (1.0 per game).

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    New Orleans Pelicans at Milwaukee Bucks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

