New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Bucks (23-13) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (13-22) at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Bucks vs. Pelicans
- The Bucks average just 1.4 more points per game (110.9) than the Pelicans allow (109.5).
- When Milwaukee totals more than 109.5 points, it is 21-2.
- New Orleans is 12-6 when giving up fewer than 110.9 points.
- The Pelicans' 105.1 points per game are only 2.0 fewer points than the 107.1 the Bucks give up.
- New Orleans has put together a 9-7 record in games it scores more than 107.1 points.
- Milwaukee is 13-3 when it gives up fewer than 105.1 points.
- The Bucks are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fourth.
- The Bucks average 10.7 offensive boards per game, 1.3 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.
- The Pelicans are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at eighth.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 26.4 points and 11.0 rebounds per game.
- Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.4 assists per game to go with his 17.2 PPG scoring average.
- Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
- The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram's points (22.9 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pelicans' leaderboards.
- Jonas Valanciunas' stat line of 12.0 rebounds, 18.5 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.
- Devonte' Graham is reliable from deep and leads the Pelicans with 3.0 made threes per game.
- New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas (1.0 per game).
How To Watch
January
1
2022
New Orleans Pelicans at Milwaukee Bucks
TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)