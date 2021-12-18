New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans (9-21) play the Milwaukee Bucks (19-11) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Bucks
- The 110.6 points per game the Bucks score are only 0.7 more points than the Pelicans give up (109.9).
- Milwaukee has a 17-1 record when scoring more than 109.9 points.
- When New Orleans gives up fewer than 110.6 points, it is 9-6.
- The Pelicans' 104.0 points per game are only 2.6 fewer points than the 106.6 the Bucks allow.
- New Orleans has put together a 7-7 record in games it scores more than 106.6 points.
- Milwaukee has a 10-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.0 points.
- This season, the Bucks have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have made.
- Milwaukee has a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.
- New Orleans is 5-6 when it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scores 27.0 points and pulls down 11.6 rebounds per game.
- Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.5 assists per game to go with his 16.4 PPG scoring average.
- Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Ingram's points (23.4 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pelicans' leaderboards.
- Jonas Valanciunas' stat line of 12.1 rebounds, 18.7 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.
- Devonte' Graham averages 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.
- Herbert Jones (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Orleans while Valanciunas (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
Heat
L 113-104
Away
12/10/2021
Rockets
W 123-114
Away
12/12/2021
Knicks
W 112-97
Away
12/13/2021
Celtics
L 117-103
Away
12/15/2021
Pacers
W 114-99
Home
12/17/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
12/18/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
12/22/2021
Rockets
-
Home
12/23/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
12/25/2021
Celtics
-
Home
12/28/2021
Magic
-
Away
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Rockets
L 118-108
Away
12/8/2021
Nuggets
L 120-114
Home
12/10/2021
Pistons
W 109-93
Home
12/12/2021
Spurs
L 112-97
Away
12/15/2021
Thunder
W 113-110
Away
12/17/2021
Bucks
-
Home
12/19/2021
76ers
-
Away
12/21/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home
12/23/2021
Magic
-
Away
12/26/2021
Thunder
-
Away
12/28/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home