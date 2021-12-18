New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 13, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

    Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans (9-21) play the Milwaukee Bucks (19-11) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pelicans vs. Bucks

    • Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Smoothie King Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Bucks

    • The 110.6 points per game the Bucks score are only 0.7 more points than the Pelicans give up (109.9).
    • Milwaukee has a 17-1 record when scoring more than 109.9 points.
    • When New Orleans gives up fewer than 110.6 points, it is 9-6.
    • The Pelicans' 104.0 points per game are only 2.6 fewer points than the 106.6 the Bucks allow.
    • New Orleans has put together a 7-7 record in games it scores more than 106.6 points.
    • Milwaukee has a 10-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.0 points.
    • This season, the Bucks have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have made.
    • Milwaukee has a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.
    • New Orleans is 5-6 when it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scores 27.0 points and pulls down 11.6 rebounds per game.
    • Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.5 assists per game to go with his 16.4 PPG scoring average.
    • Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • Ingram's points (23.4 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pelicans' leaderboards.
    • Jonas Valanciunas' stat line of 12.1 rebounds, 18.7 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.
    • Devonte' Graham averages 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.
    • Herbert Jones (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Orleans while Valanciunas (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Bucks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/8/2021

    Heat

    L 113-104

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Rockets

    W 123-114

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Knicks

    W 112-97

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Celtics

    L 117-103

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Pacers

    W 114-99

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    12/25/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Rockets

    L 118-108

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Nuggets

    L 120-114

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Pistons

    W 109-93

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Spurs

    L 112-97

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Thunder

    W 113-110

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    17
    2021

    Milwaukee Bucks at New Orleans Pelicans

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

