New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans (9-21) play the Milwaukee Bucks (19-11) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Bucks

Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Smoothie King Center

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Bucks

The 110.6 points per game the Bucks score are only 0.7 more points than the Pelicans give up (109.9).

Milwaukee has a 17-1 record when scoring more than 109.9 points.

When New Orleans gives up fewer than 110.6 points, it is 9-6.

The Pelicans' 104.0 points per game are only 2.6 fewer points than the 106.6 the Bucks allow.

New Orleans has put together a 7-7 record in games it scores more than 106.6 points.

Milwaukee has a 10-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.0 points.

This season, the Bucks have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have made.

Milwaukee has a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.

New Orleans is 5-6 when it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scores 27.0 points and pulls down 11.6 rebounds per game.

Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.5 assists per game to go with his 16.4 PPG scoring average.

Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Ingram's points (23.4 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pelicans' leaderboards.

Jonas Valanciunas' stat line of 12.1 rebounds, 18.7 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.

Devonte' Graham averages 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.

Herbert Jones (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Orleans while Valanciunas (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/8/2021 Heat L 113-104 Away 12/10/2021 Rockets W 123-114 Away 12/12/2021 Knicks W 112-97 Away 12/13/2021 Celtics L 117-103 Away 12/15/2021 Pacers W 114-99 Home 12/17/2021 Pelicans - Away 12/18/2021 Cavaliers - Home 12/22/2021 Rockets - Home 12/23/2021 Mavericks - Away 12/25/2021 Celtics - Home 12/28/2021 Magic - Away

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule