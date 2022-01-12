New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Timberwolves (20-20) hope to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (14-26) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Timberwolves
- The Timberwolves average only 0.6 fewer points per game (109.6) than the Pelicans allow (110.2).
- When Minnesota totals more than 110.2 points, it is 12-4.
- New Orleans has a 12-6 record when allowing fewer than 109.6 points.
- The Pelicans score an average of 105.2 points per game, only 3.5 fewer points than the 108.7 the Timberwolves give up to opponents.
- New Orleans has put together an 8-8 record in games it scores more than 108.7 points.
- Minnesota is 14-4 when it gives up fewer than 105.2 points.
- The Timberwolves are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Pelicans allow to opponents.
- Minnesota is 10-0 when it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.
- The Pelicans have shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points below the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves have averaged.
- New Orleans is 8-6 when it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who puts up 24.5 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
- Minnesota's best passer is D'Angelo Russell, who averages 6.9 assists per game to go with his 18.7 PPG scoring average.
- Anthony Edwards makes more threes per game than any other member of the Timberwolves, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
- The Minnesota steals leader is Edwards, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram averages 22.5 points and tacks on 4.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pelicans' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Jonas Valanciunas grabs 12.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 18.6 points per game and adds 2.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.
- Devonte' Graham is the top shooter from distance for the Pelicans, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
- Herbert Jones' steals (1.5 steals per game) and blocks (1.0 block per game) lead New Orleans on defense.
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/2/2022
Lakers
L 108-103
Away
1/3/2022
Clippers
W 122-104
Away
1/5/2022
Thunder
W 98-90
Home
1/7/2022
Thunder
W 135-105
Away
1/9/2022
Rockets
W 141-123
Away
1/11/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
1/13/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
1/16/2022
Warriors
-
Home
1/18/2022
Knicks
-
Away
1/19/2022
Hawks
-
Away
1/23/2022
Nets
-
Home
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/1/2022
Bucks
L 136-113
Away
1/3/2022
Jazz
L 115-104
Home
1/4/2022
Suns
L 123-110
Home
1/6/2022
Warriors
W 101-96
Home
1/9/2022
Raptors
L 105-101
Away
1/11/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
1/13/2022
Clippers
-
Home
1/15/2022
Nets
-
Away
1/17/2022
Celtics
-
Away
1/20/2022
Knicks
-
Away
1/24/2022
Pacers
-
Home