New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

Jan 9, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35, left) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32, right) greet each other following Minnesota's 141-123 win at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (20-20) hope to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (14-26) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Timberwolves

The Timberwolves average only 0.6 fewer points per game (109.6) than the Pelicans allow (110.2).

When Minnesota totals more than 110.2 points, it is 12-4.

New Orleans has a 12-6 record when allowing fewer than 109.6 points.

The Pelicans score an average of 105.2 points per game, only 3.5 fewer points than the 108.7 the Timberwolves give up to opponents.

New Orleans has put together an 8-8 record in games it scores more than 108.7 points.

Minnesota is 14-4 when it gives up fewer than 105.2 points.

The Timberwolves are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Pelicans allow to opponents.

Minnesota is 10-0 when it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Pelicans have shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points below the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves have averaged.

New Orleans is 8-6 when it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who puts up 24.5 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

Minnesota's best passer is D'Angelo Russell, who averages 6.9 assists per game to go with his 18.7 PPG scoring average.

Anthony Edwards makes more threes per game than any other member of the Timberwolves, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.

The Minnesota steals leader is Edwards, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram averages 22.5 points and tacks on 4.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pelicans' leaderboards in those statistics.

Jonas Valanciunas grabs 12.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 18.6 points per game and adds 2.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.

Devonte' Graham is the top shooter from distance for the Pelicans, hitting 3.1 threes per game.

Herbert Jones' steals (1.5 steals per game) and blocks (1.0 block per game) lead New Orleans on defense.

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/2/2022 Lakers L 108-103 Away 1/3/2022 Clippers W 122-104 Away 1/5/2022 Thunder W 98-90 Home 1/7/2022 Thunder W 135-105 Away 1/9/2022 Rockets W 141-123 Away 1/11/2022 Pelicans - Away 1/13/2022 Grizzlies - Away 1/16/2022 Warriors - Home 1/18/2022 Knicks - Away 1/19/2022 Hawks - Away 1/23/2022 Nets - Home

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule