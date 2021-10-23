New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Timberwolves (1-0) take the court against the New Orleans Pelicans (0-2) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Saturday, October 23, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Target Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Timberwolves
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Timberwolves
-7.5
228.5 points
Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Pelicans
- Last year, the Timberwolves put up just 2.8 fewer points per game (112.1) than the Pelicans gave up (114.9).
- Minnesota had a 13-14 record last season when putting up more than 114.9 points.
- New Orleans had a 20-10 record last season when giving up fewer than 112.1 points.
- The Pelicans put up just 3.1 fewer points per game last year (114.6) than the Timberwolves allowed their opponents to score (117.7).
- New Orleans went 17-8 last season when it scored more than 117.7 points.
- Minnesota had a 19-11 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 114.6 points.
- The Timberwolves were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Pelicans ranked third.
- The Timberwolves averaged 10.5 offensive boards per game, 1.2 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.
- The Pelicans were the top offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Timberwolves finished seventh.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Anthony Edwards averaged 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game last season.
- Jarred Vanderbilt pulled down 5.8 rebounds per game, while Jordan McLaughlin averaged 3.8 assists per contest.
- Edwards knocked down 2.4 threes per game a season ago.
- Edwards averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Naz Reid compiled 1.1 rejections per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Zion Williamson averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game last season.
- Jonas Valanciunas grabbed 12.5 rebounds per game, while Devonte' Graham dished out 5.4 assists per contest.
- Graham knocked down 3.3 threes per game a season ago.
- Williamson averaged 0.9 steals per game, while Valanciunas notched 0.9 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
October
23
2021
New Orleans Pelicans at Minnesota Timberwolves
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)