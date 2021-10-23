New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

    • October 23, 2021
    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 20, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) is fouled by Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) going to the basket during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Timberwolves (1-0) take the court against the New Orleans Pelicans (0-2) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pelicans vs. Timberwolves

    Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Timberwolves

    Timberwolves

    -7.5

    228.5 points

    Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Pelicans

    • Last year, the Timberwolves put up just 2.8 fewer points per game (112.1) than the Pelicans gave up (114.9).
    • Minnesota had a 13-14 record last season when putting up more than 114.9 points.
    • New Orleans had a 20-10 record last season when giving up fewer than 112.1 points.
    • The Pelicans put up just 3.1 fewer points per game last year (114.6) than the Timberwolves allowed their opponents to score (117.7).
    • New Orleans went 17-8 last season when it scored more than 117.7 points.
    • Minnesota had a 19-11 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 114.6 points.
    • The Timberwolves were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Pelicans ranked third.
    • The Timberwolves averaged 10.5 offensive boards per game, 1.2 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.
    • The Pelicans were the top offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Timberwolves finished seventh.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • Anthony Edwards averaged 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game last season.
    • Jarred Vanderbilt pulled down 5.8 rebounds per game, while Jordan McLaughlin averaged 3.8 assists per contest.
    • Edwards knocked down 2.4 threes per game a season ago.
    • Edwards averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Naz Reid compiled 1.1 rejections per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • Zion Williamson averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game last season.
    • Jonas Valanciunas grabbed 12.5 rebounds per game, while Devonte' Graham dished out 5.4 assists per contest.
    • Graham knocked down 3.3 threes per game a season ago.
    • Williamson averaged 0.9 steals per game, while Valanciunas notched 0.9 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    October
    23
    2021

    New Orleans Pelicans at Minnesota Timberwolves

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    
