New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

The Minnesota Timberwolves (1-0) take the court against the New Orleans Pelicans (0-2) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Saturday, October 23, 2021

Saturday, October 23, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Timberwolves

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -7.5 228.5 points

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Pelicans

Last year, the Timberwolves put up just 2.8 fewer points per game (112.1) than the Pelicans gave up (114.9).

Minnesota had a 13-14 record last season when putting up more than 114.9 points.

New Orleans had a 20-10 record last season when giving up fewer than 112.1 points.

The Pelicans put up just 3.1 fewer points per game last year (114.6) than the Timberwolves allowed their opponents to score (117.7).

New Orleans went 17-8 last season when it scored more than 117.7 points.

Minnesota had a 19-11 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 114.6 points.

The Timberwolves were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Pelicans ranked third.

The Timberwolves averaged 10.5 offensive boards per game, 1.2 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.

The Pelicans were the top offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Timberwolves finished seventh.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards averaged 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game last season.

Jarred Vanderbilt pulled down 5.8 rebounds per game, while Jordan McLaughlin averaged 3.8 assists per contest.

Edwards knocked down 2.4 threes per game a season ago.

Edwards averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Naz Reid compiled 1.1 rejections per contest.

