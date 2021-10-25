New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Pelicans (0-3) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Target Center. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Monday, October 25, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Target Center
Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Timberwolves
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Timberwolves
-5.5
225.5 points
Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Pelicans
- Last year, the 112.1 points per game the Timberwolves averaged were only 2.8 fewer points than the Pelicans allowed (114.9).
- Minnesota had a 13-14 record last season when putting up more than 114.9 points.
- New Orleans went 20-10 last season when allowing fewer than 112.1 points.
- The Pelicans' 114.6 points per game last year were only 3.1 fewer points than the 117.7 the Timberwolves allowed.
- When it scored more than 117.7 points last season, New Orleans went 17-8.
- Minnesota went 19-11 last season when it gave up fewer than 114.6 points.
- The Pelicans ranked third in rebounding in the NBA. The Timberwolves finished 20th.
- The Timberwolves averaged 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, 1.2 rebounds less than the Pelicans.
- The Pelicans were the top offensive rebounding team in the NBA, while the Timberwolves finished seventh.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Anthony Edwards averaged 19.3 points per contest to go with 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season.
- Jarred Vanderbilt pulled down 5.8 rebounds per game, while Jordan McLaughlin averaged 3.8 assists per contest.
- Edwards knocked down 2.4 threes per game a season ago.
- Edwards averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Naz Reid compiled 1.1 rejections per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Zion Williamson averaged 27.0 points per contest to go with 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game last season.
- Jonas Valanciunas averaged 12.5 boards per game and Devonte' Graham dished out 5.4 assists per game.
- Graham knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest a season ago.
- Williamson and Valanciunas were defensive standouts last season, with Williamson averaging 0.9 steals per game and Valanciunas collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
