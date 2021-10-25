New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

Oct 23, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) blocks the shot of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (0-3) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Target Center. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Monday, October 25, 2021

Monday, October 25, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Target Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Timberwolves

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -5.5 225.5 points

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Pelicans

Last year, the 112.1 points per game the Timberwolves averaged were only 2.8 fewer points than the Pelicans allowed (114.9).

Minnesota had a 13-14 record last season when putting up more than 114.9 points.

New Orleans went 20-10 last season when allowing fewer than 112.1 points.

The Pelicans' 114.6 points per game last year were only 3.1 fewer points than the 117.7 the Timberwolves allowed.

When it scored more than 117.7 points last season, New Orleans went 17-8.

Minnesota went 19-11 last season when it gave up fewer than 114.6 points.

The Pelicans ranked third in rebounding in the NBA. The Timberwolves finished 20th.

The Timberwolves averaged 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, 1.2 rebounds less than the Pelicans.

The Pelicans were the top offensive rebounding team in the NBA, while the Timberwolves finished seventh.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards averaged 19.3 points per contest to go with 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season.

Jarred Vanderbilt pulled down 5.8 rebounds per game, while Jordan McLaughlin averaged 3.8 assists per contest.

Edwards knocked down 2.4 threes per game a season ago.

Edwards averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Naz Reid compiled 1.1 rejections per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch