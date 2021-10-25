New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

    • October 25, 2021
    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 23, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) blocks the shot of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Orleans Pelicans (0-3) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Target Center. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pelicans vs. Timberwolves

    Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Timberwolves

    Timberwolves vs Pelicans Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Timberwolves

    -5.5

    225.5 points

    Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Pelicans

    • Last year, the 112.1 points per game the Timberwolves averaged were only 2.8 fewer points than the Pelicans allowed (114.9).
    • Minnesota had a 13-14 record last season when putting up more than 114.9 points.
    • New Orleans went 20-10 last season when allowing fewer than 112.1 points.
    • The Pelicans' 114.6 points per game last year were only 3.1 fewer points than the 117.7 the Timberwolves allowed.
    • When it scored more than 117.7 points last season, New Orleans went 17-8.
    • Minnesota went 19-11 last season when it gave up fewer than 114.6 points.
    • The Pelicans ranked third in rebounding in the NBA. The Timberwolves finished 20th.
    • The Timberwolves averaged 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, 1.2 rebounds less than the Pelicans.
    • The Pelicans were the top offensive rebounding team in the NBA, while the Timberwolves finished seventh.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • Anthony Edwards averaged 19.3 points per contest to go with 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season.
    • Jarred Vanderbilt pulled down 5.8 rebounds per game, while Jordan McLaughlin averaged 3.8 assists per contest.
    • Edwards knocked down 2.4 threes per game a season ago.
    • Edwards averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Naz Reid compiled 1.1 rejections per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • Zion Williamson averaged 27.0 points per contest to go with 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game last season.
    • Jonas Valanciunas averaged 12.5 boards per game and Devonte' Graham dished out 5.4 assists per game.
    • Graham knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest a season ago.
    • Williamson and Valanciunas were defensive standouts last season, with Williamson averaging 0.9 steals per game and Valanciunas collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    October
    25
    2021

    New Orleans Pelicans at Minnesota Timberwolves

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    USATSI_16994863
