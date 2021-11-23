Nov 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) rebounds the ball over New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (7-9) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (3-15) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Smoothie King Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Smoothie King Center

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Timberwolves

The 106.9 points per game the Timberwolves record are the same as the Pelicans allow.

Minnesota is 4-3 when scoring more than 109.7 points.

New Orleans has a 3-3 record when allowing fewer than 106.9 points.

The Pelicans put up an average of 100.9 points per game, only 4.7 fewer points than the 105.6 the Timberwolves allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 105.6 points, New Orleans is 2-4.

Minnesota has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.9 points.

This season, the Timberwolves have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.0% lower than the 46.7% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have hit.

Minnesota is 5-0 when it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.

The Pelicans have shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points fewer than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves have averaged.

New Orleans has compiled a 3-4 straight up record in games it shoots above 43.1% from the field.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 23.1 points and 9.3 boards per game.

D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 5.5 per game while also scoring 18.8 points per contest.

Anthony Edwards makes more threes per game than any other member of the Timberwolves, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.

The Minnesota leader in both steals and blocks is Towns, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 1.1 rejections per game.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Jonas Valanciunas collects 19.4 points and 12.9 rebounds per game for the Pelicans, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.

New Orleans' assist leader is Devonte' Graham with 5.1 per game. He also averages 15.3 points per game and adds 2.7 rebounds per game.

Graham is consistent from distance and leads the Pelicans with 2.9 made threes per game.

New Orleans' leader in steals is Graham (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas (0.9 per game).

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Clippers L 129-102 Away 11/15/2021 Suns L 99-96 Home 11/17/2021 Kings W 107-97 Home 11/18/2021 Spurs W 115-90 Home 11/20/2021 Grizzlies W 138-95 Home 11/22/2021 Pelicans - Away 11/24/2021 Heat - Home 11/26/2021 Hornets - Away 11/27/2021 76ers - Away 11/29/2021 Pacers - Home 12/1/2021 Wizards - Away

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule