How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Timberwolves (7-9) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (3-15) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Smoothie King Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Timberwolves
- The 106.9 points per game the Timberwolves record are the same as the Pelicans allow.
- Minnesota is 4-3 when scoring more than 109.7 points.
- New Orleans has a 3-3 record when allowing fewer than 106.9 points.
- The Pelicans put up an average of 100.9 points per game, only 4.7 fewer points than the 105.6 the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 105.6 points, New Orleans is 2-4.
- Minnesota has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.9 points.
- This season, the Timberwolves have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.0% lower than the 46.7% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have hit.
- Minnesota is 5-0 when it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.
- The Pelicans have shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points fewer than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves have averaged.
- New Orleans has compiled a 3-4 straight up record in games it shoots above 43.1% from the field.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 23.1 points and 9.3 boards per game.
- D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 5.5 per game while also scoring 18.8 points per contest.
- Anthony Edwards makes more threes per game than any other member of the Timberwolves, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
- The Minnesota leader in both steals and blocks is Towns, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 1.1 rejections per game.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Jonas Valanciunas collects 19.4 points and 12.9 rebounds per game for the Pelicans, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- New Orleans' assist leader is Devonte' Graham with 5.1 per game. He also averages 15.3 points per game and adds 2.7 rebounds per game.
- Graham is consistent from distance and leads the Pelicans with 2.9 made threes per game.
- New Orleans' leader in steals is Graham (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas (0.9 per game).
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
Clippers
L 129-102
Away
11/15/2021
Suns
L 99-96
Home
11/17/2021
Kings
W 107-97
Home
11/18/2021
Spurs
W 115-90
Home
11/20/2021
Grizzlies
W 138-95
Home
11/22/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
11/24/2021
Heat
-
Home
11/26/2021
Hornets
-
Away
11/27/2021
76ers
-
Away
11/29/2021
Pacers
-
Home
12/1/2021
Wizards
-
Away
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
Grizzlies
W 112-101
Home
11/15/2021
Wizards
L 105-100
Away
11/17/2021
Heat
L 113-98
Away
11/19/2021
Clippers
W 94-81
Home
11/20/2021
Pacers
L 111-94
Away
11/22/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
11/24/2021
Wizards
-
Home
11/26/2021
Jazz
-
Away
11/27/2021
Jazz
-
Away
11/29/2021
Clippers
-
Away
12/1/2021
Mavericks
-
Home