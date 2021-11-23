Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) rebounds the ball over New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Timberwolves (7-9) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (3-15) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Smoothie King Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pelicans vs. Timberwolves

    • Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Smoothie King Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Timberwolves

    • The 106.9 points per game the Timberwolves record are the same as the Pelicans allow.
    • Minnesota is 4-3 when scoring more than 109.7 points.
    • New Orleans has a 3-3 record when allowing fewer than 106.9 points.
    • The Pelicans put up an average of 100.9 points per game, only 4.7 fewer points than the 105.6 the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 105.6 points, New Orleans is 2-4.
    • Minnesota has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.9 points.
    • This season, the Timberwolves have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.0% lower than the 46.7% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have hit.
    • Minnesota is 5-0 when it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.
    • The Pelicans have shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points fewer than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves have averaged.
    • New Orleans has compiled a 3-4 straight up record in games it shoots above 43.1% from the field.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 23.1 points and 9.3 boards per game.
    • D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 5.5 per game while also scoring 18.8 points per contest.
    • Anthony Edwards makes more threes per game than any other member of the Timberwolves, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
    • The Minnesota leader in both steals and blocks is Towns, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 1.1 rejections per game.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • Jonas Valanciunas collects 19.4 points and 12.9 rebounds per game for the Pelicans, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
    • New Orleans' assist leader is Devonte' Graham with 5.1 per game. He also averages 15.3 points per game and adds 2.7 rebounds per game.
    • Graham is consistent from distance and leads the Pelicans with 2.9 made threes per game.
    • New Orleans' leader in steals is Graham (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas (0.9 per game).

    Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Clippers

    L 129-102

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Suns

    L 99-96

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Kings

    W 107-97

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Spurs

    W 115-90

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 138-95

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 112-101

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Wizards

    L 105-100

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Heat

    L 113-98

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Clippers

    W 94-81

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Pacers

    L 111-94

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Minnesota Timberwolves at New Orleans Pelicans

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
