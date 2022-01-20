Skip to main content

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 17, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) looks to get around Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (16-28) hope to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (22-23) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Knicks

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Madison Square Garden
Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Knicks

Knicks vs Pelicans Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Knicks

-4

209.5 points

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Pelicans

  • The Knicks put up 5.8 fewer points per game (104.3) than the Pelicans allow (110.1).
  • When New York puts up more than 110.1 points, it is 9-2.
  • New Orleans is 13-3 when allowing fewer than 104.3 points.
  • The Pelicans average only 0.9 more points per game (105.5) than the Knicks give up to opponents (104.6).
  • New Orleans has put together a 13-12 record in games it scores more than 104.6 points.
  • New York has an 18-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.5 points.
  • The Knicks are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fifth.
  • The Knicks average 10.8 offensive boards per game, 1.1 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.
  • The Knicks are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fourth.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Knicks is Julius Randle, who tallies 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
  • The Knicks get the most three-point shooting production out of Evan Fournier, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
  • Alec Burks and Mitchell Robinson lead New York on the defensive end, with Burks leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Robinson in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

  • Brandon Ingram's points (22.7 per game) and assists (5.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pelicans' leaderboards.
  • Jonas Valanciunas grabs 12.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 18.4 points per game and adds 2.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.
  • Devonte' Graham is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Pelicans, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
  • Herbert Jones' steals (1.4 steals per game) and blocks (1.0 block per game) pace New Orleans on defense.

How To Watch

January
20
2022

New Orleans Pelicans at New York Knicks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
