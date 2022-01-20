How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 17, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) looks to get around Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (16-28) hope to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (22-23) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Knicks

Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Thursday, January 20, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Knicks

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -4 209.5 points

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Pelicans

The Knicks put up 5.8 fewer points per game (104.3) than the Pelicans allow (110.1).

When New York puts up more than 110.1 points, it is 9-2.

New Orleans is 13-3 when allowing fewer than 104.3 points.

The Pelicans average only 0.9 more points per game (105.5) than the Knicks give up to opponents (104.6).

New Orleans has put together a 13-12 record in games it scores more than 104.6 points.

New York has an 18-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.5 points.

The Knicks are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fifth.

The Knicks average 10.8 offensive boards per game, 1.1 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.

The Knicks are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fourth.

Knicks Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Knicks is Julius Randle, who tallies 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

The Knicks get the most three-point shooting production out of Evan Fournier, who makes 2.7 threes per game.

Alec Burks and Mitchell Robinson lead New York on the defensive end, with Burks leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Robinson in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch