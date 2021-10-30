Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 28, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) battles for the ball with New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker (8) and guard Evan Fournier (13) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Orleans Pelicans (1-5) will look to end a three-game home losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (4-1) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Smoothie King Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pelicans vs. Knicks

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Smoothie King Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Knicks

    • The 115.8 points per game the Knicks record are 6.8 more points than the Pelicans allow (109.0).
    • When New York totals more than 109.0 points, it is 3-0.
    • New Orleans has a 1-3 record when allowing fewer than 115.8 points.
    • The Pelicans put up 6.2 fewer points per game (102.2) than the Knicks allow their opponents to score (108.4).
    • When it scores more than 108.4 points, New Orleans is 0-2.
    • New York is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 102.2 points.
    • The Knicks make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).
    • New York is 4-0 when it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.
    • New Orleans is 1-4 when it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Knicks is Julius Randle, who tallies 23.0 points, 12.2 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game.
    • The Knicks get the most three-point shooting production out of Evan Fournier, who knocks down 3.6 threes per game.
    • The New York steals leader is Fournier, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Randle, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • Brandon Ingram's points (25.0 per game) and assists (4.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pelicans' leaderboards.
    • Jonas Valanciunas grabs 14.7 rebounds per game (he also scores 18.2 points per game and adds 2.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.
    • Devonte' Graham is consistent from three-point range and leads the Pelicans with 3.5 made threes per game.
    • New Orleans' leader in steals is Nickeil Alexander-Walker (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas (1.3 per game).

    Knicks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Celtics

    W 138-134

    Home

    10/22/2021

    Magic

    W 121-96

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Magic

    L 110-104

    Home

    10/26/2021

    76ers

    W 112-99

    Home

    10/28/2021

    Bulls

    W 104-103

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    11/8/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/22/2021

    Bulls

    L 128-112

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 96-89

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 107-98

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Hawks

    L 102-99

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Kings

    L 113-109

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    New York Knicks at New Orleans Pelicans

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

