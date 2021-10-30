Oct 28, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) battles for the ball with New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker (8) and guard Evan Fournier (13) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (1-5) will look to end a three-game home losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (4-1) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Smoothie King Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Knicks

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Smoothie King Center

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Knicks

The 115.8 points per game the Knicks record are 6.8 more points than the Pelicans allow (109.0).

When New York totals more than 109.0 points, it is 3-0.

New Orleans has a 1-3 record when allowing fewer than 115.8 points.

The Pelicans put up 6.2 fewer points per game (102.2) than the Knicks allow their opponents to score (108.4).

When it scores more than 108.4 points, New Orleans is 0-2.

New York is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 102.2 points.

The Knicks make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).

New York is 4-0 when it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.

New Orleans is 1-4 when it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.

Knicks Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Knicks is Julius Randle, who tallies 23.0 points, 12.2 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game.

The Knicks get the most three-point shooting production out of Evan Fournier, who knocks down 3.6 threes per game.

The New York steals leader is Fournier, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Randle, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram's points (25.0 per game) and assists (4.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pelicans' leaderboards.

Jonas Valanciunas grabs 14.7 rebounds per game (he also scores 18.2 points per game and adds 2.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.

Devonte' Graham is consistent from three-point range and leads the Pelicans with 3.5 made threes per game.

New Orleans' leader in steals is Nickeil Alexander-Walker (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas (1.3 per game).

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Celtics W 138-134 Home 10/22/2021 Magic W 121-96 Away 10/24/2021 Magic L 110-104 Home 10/26/2021 76ers W 112-99 Home 10/28/2021 Bulls W 104-103 Away 10/30/2021 Pelicans - Away 11/1/2021 Raptors - Home 11/3/2021 Pacers - Away 11/5/2021 Bucks - Away 11/7/2021 Cavaliers - Home 11/8/2021 76ers - Away

