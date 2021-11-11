Nov 7, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) goes up for a basket as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) and forward Darius Bazley (7) look on during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (1-10) hope to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-6) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Thunder

Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Thunder

The 100.5 points per game the Pelicans record are 6.9 fewer points than the Thunder allow (107.4).

When New Orleans totals more than 107.4 points, it is 0-3.

Oklahoma City has a 1-1 record when allowing fewer than 100.5 points.

The Thunder's 98.1 points per game are 14.2 fewer points than the 112.3 the Pelicans give up to opponents.

New Orleans has a 1-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 98.1 points.

The Pelicans make 42.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points lower than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).

In games New Orleans shoots higher than 44.5% from the field, it is 1-2 overall.

The Thunder's 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.2 percentage points lower than the Pelicans have given up to their opponents (48.0%).

Pelicans Players to Watch

The Pelicans leader in points and rebounds is Jonas Valanciunas, who scores 19.5 points and grabs 13.9 rebounds per game.

New Orleans' best passer is Devonte' Graham, who averages 5.6 assists per game to go with his 15.7 PPG scoring average.

Graham leads the Pelicans in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Graham and Valanciunas lead New Orleans on the defensive end, with Graham leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Valanciunas in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 22.4 points per game and is the top scorer for the Thunder.

Oklahoma City's leader in rebounds is Darius Bazley with 6.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Josh Giddey with 5.9 per game.

Gilgeous-Alexander knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.

Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Giddey with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Bazley with 0.9 per game.

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Knicks L 123-117 Home 11/2/2021 Suns L 112-100 Away 11/3/2021 Kings L 112-99 Away 11/5/2021 Warriors L 126-85 Away 11/8/2021 Mavericks L 108-92 Away 11/10/2021 Thunder - Home 11/12/2021 Nets - Home 11/13/2021 Grizzlies - Home 11/15/2021 Wizards - Away 11/17/2021 Heat - Away 11/19/2021 Clippers - Home

Thunder Upcoming Schedule