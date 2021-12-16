New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (8-18) will host the New Orleans Pelicans (8-21) after losing five straight home games. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
- Arena: Paycom Center
Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Thunder
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Pelicans
-3.5
212 points
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Pelicans
- The Pelicans record 103.7 points per game, just 4.5 fewer points than the 108.2 the Thunder allow.
- New Orleans is 4-5 when scoring more than 108.2 points.
- When Oklahoma City gives up fewer than 103.7 points, it is 5-7.
- The Thunder score an average of 98.5 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 109.9 the Pelicans allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 109.9 points, Oklahoma City is 3-1.
- New Orleans is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 98.5 points.
- The Pelicans are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at ninth.
- The Pelicans pull down an average of 12.3 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Thunder by 2.4 rebounds per contest.
- The Thunder are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at fourth.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- The Pelicans leader in points and assists is Brandon Ingram, who puts up 22.9 points per game to go with 4.9 assists.
- Jonas Valanciunas is New Orleans' best rebounder, pulling down an average of 11.9 boards in each contest while scoring 18.7 points per game.
- The Pelicans get the most three-point shooting production out of Devonte' Graham, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.
- The New Orleans steals leader is Herbert Jones, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Valanciunas, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey leads the Thunder in both rebounds and assists with 6.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 21.2 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's team.
- Luguentz Dort averages 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
- Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Giddey with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.2 per game.
How To Watch
