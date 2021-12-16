New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

Dec 12, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the first half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (8-18) will host the New Orleans Pelicans (8-21) after losing five straight home games. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Thunder

Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Thunder

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -3.5 212 points

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Pelicans

The Pelicans record 103.7 points per game, just 4.5 fewer points than the 108.2 the Thunder allow.

New Orleans is 4-5 when scoring more than 108.2 points.

When Oklahoma City gives up fewer than 103.7 points, it is 5-7.

The Thunder score an average of 98.5 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 109.9 the Pelicans allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 109.9 points, Oklahoma City is 3-1.

New Orleans is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 98.5 points.

The Pelicans are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at ninth.

The Pelicans pull down an average of 12.3 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Thunder by 2.4 rebounds per contest.

The Thunder are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at fourth.

Pelicans Players to Watch

The Pelicans leader in points and assists is Brandon Ingram, who puts up 22.9 points per game to go with 4.9 assists.

Jonas Valanciunas is New Orleans' best rebounder, pulling down an average of 11.9 boards in each contest while scoring 18.7 points per game.

The Pelicans get the most three-point shooting production out of Devonte' Graham, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.

The New Orleans steals leader is Herbert Jones, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Valanciunas, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch