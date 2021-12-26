New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

Dec 23, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) has his shot blocked by Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (12-21) hope to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-20) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Paycom Center. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Thunder

Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Sunday, December 26, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Thunder

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -1.5 210.5 points

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Pelicans

The Pelicans record 104.8 points per game, only 2.7 fewer points than the 107.5 the Thunder allow.

New Orleans is 8-6 when scoring more than 107.5 points.

When Oklahoma City gives up fewer than 104.8 points, it is 9-7.

The Thunder's 99.6 points per game are 9.8 fewer points than the 109.4 the Pelicans give up to opponents.

Oklahoma City is 3-2 when it scores more than 109.4 points.

New Orleans has a 6-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 99.6 points.

The Thunder are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at fourth.

The Pelicans average 12.2 offensive boards per game, more than the Thunder by 1.9 rebounds per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram leads the Pelicans in points and assists per game, scoring 23.8 points and distributing 5.0 assists.

Jonas Valanciunas leads New Orleans in rebounding, pulling down 12.0 boards per game while also scoring 18.6 points a contest.

Devonte' Graham makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pelicans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.

The New Orleans steals leader is Herbert Jones, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Valanciunas, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch