New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    December 23, 2021
    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 22, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) fights for a loose ball with Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Orleans Pelicans (11-21) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (7-25) on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Amway Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pelicans vs. Magic

    Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Magic

    Pelicans vs Magic Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Pelicans

    -6

    209.5 points

    Key Stats for Magic vs. Pelicans

    • The Pelicans average 6.3 fewer points per game (104.6) than the Magic give up (110.9).
    • When New Orleans totals more than 110.9 points, it is 6-4.
    • Orlando has a 7-4 record when giving up fewer than 104.6 points.
    • The Magic average 8.2 fewer points per game (101.4) than the Pelicans give up to opponents (109.6).
    • When it scores more than 109.6 points, Orlando is 2-5.
    • New Orleans is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 101.4 points.
    • The Pelicans are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 18th.
    • The Pelicans average 12.2 offensive boards per game, more than the Magic by 2.3 rebounds per contest.
    • The Magic are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at fourth.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Pelicans is Brandon Ingram, who scores 23.5 points and dishes out 5.0 assists per game.
    • Jonas Valanciunas is New Orleans' best rebounder, hauling in an average of 12.0 boards in each contest while scoring 18.6 points per game.
    • Devonte' Graham leads the Pelicans in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Herbert Jones is New Orleans' leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Valanciunas leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • The Magic's Cole Anthony racks up enough points (19.9 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
    • Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 9.9 rebounds, 12.6 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
    • Anthony is reliable from deep and leads the Magic with 2.8 made threes per game.
    • Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba with 2.2 per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    23
    2021

    New Orleans Pelicans at Orlando Magic

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

