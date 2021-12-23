New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

Dec 22, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) fights for a loose ball with Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (11-21) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (7-25) on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Amway Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Magic

Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Thursday, December 23, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Magic

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -6 209.5 points

Key Stats for Magic vs. Pelicans

The Pelicans average 6.3 fewer points per game (104.6) than the Magic give up (110.9).

When New Orleans totals more than 110.9 points, it is 6-4.

Orlando has a 7-4 record when giving up fewer than 104.6 points.

The Magic average 8.2 fewer points per game (101.4) than the Pelicans give up to opponents (109.6).

When it scores more than 109.6 points, Orlando is 2-5.

New Orleans is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 101.4 points.

The Pelicans are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 18th.

The Pelicans average 12.2 offensive boards per game, more than the Magic by 2.3 rebounds per contest.

The Magic are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at fourth.

Pelicans Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Pelicans is Brandon Ingram, who scores 23.5 points and dishes out 5.0 assists per game.

Jonas Valanciunas is New Orleans' best rebounder, hauling in an average of 12.0 boards in each contest while scoring 18.6 points per game.

Devonte' Graham leads the Pelicans in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Herbert Jones is New Orleans' leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Valanciunas leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch