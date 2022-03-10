How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The New Orleans Pelicans (27-38) play the Orlando Magic (16-50) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Magic

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Smoothie King Center

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Magic

The 107.8 points per game the Pelicans average are the same as the Magic give up.

When New Orleans scores more than 111.8 points, it is 15-9.

Orlando is 12-15 when allowing fewer than 107.8 points.

The Magic's 103.8 points per game are 5.7 fewer points than the 109.5 the Pelicans give up.

Orlando has put together a 10-13 record in games it scores more than 109.5 points.

New Orleans is 18-3 when it gives up fewer than 103.8 points.

The Pelicans make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).

New Orleans is 15-10 when it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.

The Magic are shooting 43.3% from the field, 3.0% lower than the 46.3% the Pelicans' opponents have shot this season.

Orlando is 9-8 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram leads the Pelicans in points and assists per game, scoring 22.8 points and distributing 5.5 assists.

New Orleans' best rebounder is Jonas Valanciunas, who averages 11.4 boards per game in addition to his 17.6 PPG average.

Devonte' Graham makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pelicans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

Herbert Jones is New Orleans' leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

Magic Players to Watch

Cole Anthony's points (17.2 per game) and assists (5.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.

Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 10.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 14.4 points per game and adds 2.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.

Anthony averages 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.

Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (1.7 per game).

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/27/2022 Lakers W 123-95 Away 3/2/2022 Kings W 125-95 Home 3/4/2022 Jazz W 124-90 Home 3/6/2022 Nuggets L 138-130 Away 3/8/2022 Grizzlies L 132-111 Away 3/9/2022 Magic - Home 3/11/2022 Hornets - Home 3/13/2022 Rockets - Home 3/15/2022 Suns - Home 3/18/2022 Spurs - Away 3/20/2022 Hawks - Away

Magic Upcoming Schedule