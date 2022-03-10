How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Pelicans (27-38) play the Orlando Magic (16-50) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Magic
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Magic
- The 107.8 points per game the Pelicans average are the same as the Magic give up.
- When New Orleans scores more than 111.8 points, it is 15-9.
- Orlando is 12-15 when allowing fewer than 107.8 points.
- The Magic's 103.8 points per game are 5.7 fewer points than the 109.5 the Pelicans give up.
- Orlando has put together a 10-13 record in games it scores more than 109.5 points.
- New Orleans is 18-3 when it gives up fewer than 103.8 points.
- The Pelicans make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
- New Orleans is 15-10 when it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.
- The Magic are shooting 43.3% from the field, 3.0% lower than the 46.3% the Pelicans' opponents have shot this season.
- Orlando is 9-8 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram leads the Pelicans in points and assists per game, scoring 22.8 points and distributing 5.5 assists.
- New Orleans' best rebounder is Jonas Valanciunas, who averages 11.4 boards per game in addition to his 17.6 PPG average.
- Devonte' Graham makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pelicans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
- Herbert Jones is New Orleans' leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.
Magic Players to Watch
- Cole Anthony's points (17.2 per game) and assists (5.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.
- Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 10.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 14.4 points per game and adds 2.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
- Anthony averages 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.
- Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (1.7 per game).
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Lakers
W 123-95
Away
3/2/2022
Kings
W 125-95
Home
3/4/2022
Jazz
W 124-90
Home
3/6/2022
Nuggets
L 138-130
Away
3/8/2022
Grizzlies
L 132-111
Away
3/9/2022
Magic
-
Home
3/11/2022
Hornets
-
Home
3/13/2022
Rockets
-
Home
3/15/2022
Suns
-
Home
3/18/2022
Spurs
-
Away
3/20/2022
Hawks
-
Away
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/28/2022
Pacers
W 119-103
Home
3/2/2022
Pacers
L 122-114
Home
3/4/2022
Raptors
W 103-97
Away
3/5/2022
Grizzlies
L 124-96
Away
3/8/2022
Suns
L 102-99
Home
3/9/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
3/11/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
3/13/2022
76ers
-
Home
3/15/2022
Nets
-
Home
3/17/2022
Pistons
-
Home
3/20/2022
Thunder
-
Home
