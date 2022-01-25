New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 23, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 23, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (27-19) hit the court against the New Orleans Pelicans (18-28) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. 76ers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pelicans vs. 76ers

76ers vs Pelicans Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

76ers

-11

212 points

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Pelicans

  • The 76ers score 107.5 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 109.7 the Pelicans give up.
  • Philadelphia is 18-3 when scoring more than 109.7 points.
  • When New Orleans allows fewer than 107.5 points, it is 14-5.
  • The Pelicans' 105.7 points per game are equal to what the 76ers give up to opponents.
  • New Orleans has put together a 14-10 record in games it scores more than 105.7 points.
  • Philadelphia's record is 20-5 when it allows fewer than 105.7 points.
  • The Pelicans are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.
  • The 76ers average 8.5 offensive rebounds per game, 3.2 rebounds less than the Pelicans.
  • The Pelicans are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.

76ers Players to Watch

  • The 76ers leader in points and rebounds is Joel Embiid, who scores 28.7 points and grabs 10.7 rebounds per game.
  • Philadelphia's best passer is Tyrese Maxey, who averages 4.5 assists per game to go with his 16.7 PPG scoring average.
  • Seth Curry leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Philadelphia steals leader is Andre Drummond, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Embiid, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

  • The Pelicans' Brandon Ingram averages enough points (22.4 per game) and assists (5.2 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
  • Jonas Valanciunas' stat line of 12.0 rebounds, 18.3 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.
  • Devonte' Graham is dependable from deep and leads the Pelicans with 3.1 made threes per game.
  • Herbert Jones is at the top of the New Orleans steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.5 steals per game and 1.0 block per game.

How To Watch

January
25
2022

New Orleans Pelicans at Philadelphia 76ers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with right wing Reilly Smith (19) and center William Karlsson (71) after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres goaltender Aaron Dell (80) looks to make a save as Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) and Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) battle for position in front of the net during the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Ottawa Senators vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) makes a save on Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson (19) during the second period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Ottawa Senators left wing Tim St tzle (18) skates with the puck against Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (58) and defenseman Brian Dumoulin (8) during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 6-4. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Arizona Coyotes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; The Carolina Hurricanes celebrate after a goal by right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) against the New Jersey Devils during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 17, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Phil Kessel (81) and goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) celebrate after defeating the Montreal Canadiens at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

2 minutes ago
Dec 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) gets defended by Detroit Pistons forward Trey Lyles (8) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Spurs at Rockets

2 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is fouled as he brings the ball up court by New York Knicks center Taj Gibson (67) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy