New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 23, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (27-19) hit the court against the New Orleans Pelicans (18-28) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. 76ers

Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pelicans vs. 76ers

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -11 212 points

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Pelicans

The 76ers score 107.5 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 109.7 the Pelicans give up.

Philadelphia is 18-3 when scoring more than 109.7 points.

When New Orleans allows fewer than 107.5 points, it is 14-5.

The Pelicans' 105.7 points per game are equal to what the 76ers give up to opponents.

New Orleans has put together a 14-10 record in games it scores more than 105.7 points.

Philadelphia's record is 20-5 when it allows fewer than 105.7 points.

The Pelicans are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.

The 76ers average 8.5 offensive rebounds per game, 3.2 rebounds less than the Pelicans.

76ers Players to Watch

The 76ers leader in points and rebounds is Joel Embiid, who scores 28.7 points and grabs 10.7 rebounds per game.

Philadelphia's best passer is Tyrese Maxey, who averages 4.5 assists per game to go with his 16.7 PPG scoring average.

Seth Curry leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Philadelphia steals leader is Andre Drummond, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Embiid, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch