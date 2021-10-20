New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/20/2021

    • October 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    May 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (left) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) high five after the game at FedExForum. Williamson did not play in the game. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Orleans Pelicans (0-0) face the Philadelphia 76ers (0-0) at Smoothie King Center on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pelicans vs. 76ers

    • Game Day: Wednesday, October 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Smoothie King Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Pelicans vs. 76ers

    • Last year, the 76ers put up just 1.3 fewer points per game (113.6) than the Pelicans allowed (114.9).
    • Philadelphia went 30-2 last season when scoring more than 114.9 points.
    • New Orleans went 22-11 last season when giving up fewer than 113.6 points.
    • The Pelicans' 114.6 points per game last year were 6.5 more points than the 108.1 the 76ers allowed.
    • When it scored more than 108.1 points last season, New Orleans went 28-24.
    • Philadelphia's record was 43-10 when it allowed fewer than 114.6 points last season.
    • The 76ers made 47.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.7 percentage points higher than the Pelicans allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
    • In games Philadelphia shot better than 46.9% from the field, it went 32-8 overall.
    • The Pelicans' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.4 percentage points higher than the 76ers allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
    • New Orleans went 25-21 when it shot higher than 45.3% from the field.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • Joel Embiid put up 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game last season.
    • Ben Simmons averaged 6.9 assists per game while also scoring 14.3 points per contest.
    • Danny Green hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Simmons averaged 1.6 steals per game, while Embiid collected 1.4 blocks per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • Zion Williamson averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game last season.
    • Jonas Valanciunas averaged 12.5 boards per game and Devonte' Graham dished out 5.4 assists per game.
    • Graham hit an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Williamson averaged 0.9 steals per game, while Valanciunas notched 0.9 blocks per contest.

    76ers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    10/26/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    10/22/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    October
    20
    2021

    Philadelphia 76ers at New Orleans Pelicans

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
