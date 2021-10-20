New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/20/2021

May 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (left) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) high five after the game at FedExForum. Williamson did not play in the game. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (0-0) face the Philadelphia 76ers (0-0) at Smoothie King Center on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. 76ers

Game Day: Wednesday, October 20, 2021

8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Smoothie King Center

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. 76ers

Last year, the 76ers put up just 1.3 fewer points per game (113.6) than the Pelicans allowed (114.9).

Philadelphia went 30-2 last season when scoring more than 114.9 points.

New Orleans went 22-11 last season when giving up fewer than 113.6 points.

The Pelicans' 114.6 points per game last year were 6.5 more points than the 108.1 the 76ers allowed.

When it scored more than 108.1 points last season, New Orleans went 28-24.

Philadelphia's record was 43-10 when it allowed fewer than 114.6 points last season.

The 76ers made 47.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.7 percentage points higher than the Pelicans allowed to their opponents (46.9%).

In games Philadelphia shot better than 46.9% from the field, it went 32-8 overall.

The Pelicans' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.4 percentage points higher than the 76ers allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

New Orleans went 25-21 when it shot higher than 45.3% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid put up 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game last season.

Ben Simmons averaged 6.9 assists per game while also scoring 14.3 points per contest.

Danny Green hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Simmons averaged 1.6 steals per game, while Embiid collected 1.4 blocks per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Zion Williamson averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game last season.

Jonas Valanciunas averaged 12.5 boards per game and Devonte' Graham dished out 5.4 assists per game.

Graham hit an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Williamson averaged 0.9 steals per game, while Valanciunas notched 0.9 blocks per contest.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Pelicans - Away 10/22/2021 Nets - Home 10/24/2021 Thunder - Away 10/26/2021 Knicks - Away 10/28/2021 Pistons - Home 10/30/2021 Hawks - Home

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule