New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/20/2021

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Pelicans (0-0) face the Philadelphia 76ers (0-0) at Smoothie King Center on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 20, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Pelicans vs. 76ers
- Last year, the 76ers put up just 1.3 fewer points per game (113.6) than the Pelicans allowed (114.9).
- Philadelphia went 30-2 last season when scoring more than 114.9 points.
- New Orleans went 22-11 last season when giving up fewer than 113.6 points.
- The Pelicans' 114.6 points per game last year were 6.5 more points than the 108.1 the 76ers allowed.
- When it scored more than 108.1 points last season, New Orleans went 28-24.
- Philadelphia's record was 43-10 when it allowed fewer than 114.6 points last season.
- The 76ers made 47.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.7 percentage points higher than the Pelicans allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
- In games Philadelphia shot better than 46.9% from the field, it went 32-8 overall.
- The Pelicans' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.4 percentage points higher than the 76ers allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- New Orleans went 25-21 when it shot higher than 45.3% from the field.
76ers Players to Watch
- Joel Embiid put up 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game last season.
- Ben Simmons averaged 6.9 assists per game while also scoring 14.3 points per contest.
- Danny Green hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Simmons averaged 1.6 steals per game, while Embiid collected 1.4 blocks per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Zion Williamson averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game last season.
- Jonas Valanciunas averaged 12.5 boards per game and Devonte' Graham dished out 5.4 assists per game.
- Graham hit an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Williamson averaged 0.9 steals per game, while Valanciunas notched 0.9 blocks per contest.
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
10/22/2021
Nets
-
Home
10/24/2021
Thunder
-
Away
10/26/2021
Knicks
-
Away
10/28/2021
Pistons
-
Home
10/30/2021
Hawks
-
Home
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
76ers
-
Home
10/22/2021
Bulls
-
Away
10/23/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
10/25/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
10/27/2021
Hawks
-
Home
10/29/2021
Kings
-
Home
