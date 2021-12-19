New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Dec 17, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) and Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) fight for a rebound in the first quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (15-15) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (10-21) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Wells Fargo Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. 76ers

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Sunday, December 19, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pelicans vs. 76ers

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -5.5 213.5 points

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Pelicans

The 105.6 points per game the 76ers score are the same as the Pelicans give up.

When Philadelphia totals more than 110.0 points, it is 6-3.

New Orleans has an 8-3 record when giving up fewer than 105.6 points.

The Pelicans put up only 2.3 fewer points per game (104.4) than the 76ers give up to opponents (106.7).

When it scores more than 106.7 points, New Orleans is 8-7.

Philadelphia has a 12-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.4 points.

The Pelicans are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.

The 76ers average 8.1 offensive boards per game, 4.2 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.

The 76ers are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fourth.

76ers Players to Watch

The 76ers leader in points and assists is Tyrese Maxey, who puts up 17.0 points per game along with 4.7 assists.

Philadelphia's best rebounder is Andre Drummond, who averages 9.3 boards per game in addition to his 6.0 PPG average.

Seth Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

Matisse Thybulle and Drummond lead Philadelphia on the defensive end, with Thybulle leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Drummond in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch