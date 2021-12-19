New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 17, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) and Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) fight for a rebound in the first quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

    The Philadelphia 76ers (15-15) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (10-21) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Wells Fargo Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pelicans vs. 76ers

    • Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Pelicans vs. 76ers

    76ers vs Pelicans Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    76ers

    -5.5

    213.5 points

    Key Stats for 76ers vs. Pelicans

    • The 105.6 points per game the 76ers score are the same as the Pelicans give up.
    • When Philadelphia totals more than 110.0 points, it is 6-3.
    • New Orleans has an 8-3 record when giving up fewer than 105.6 points.
    • The Pelicans put up only 2.3 fewer points per game (104.4) than the 76ers give up to opponents (106.7).
    • When it scores more than 106.7 points, New Orleans is 8-7.
    • Philadelphia has a 12-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.4 points.
    • The Pelicans are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.
    • The 76ers average 8.1 offensive boards per game, 4.2 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.
    • The 76ers are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fourth.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • The 76ers leader in points and assists is Tyrese Maxey, who puts up 17.0 points per game along with 4.7 assists.
    • Philadelphia's best rebounder is Andre Drummond, who averages 9.3 boards per game in addition to his 6.0 PPG average.
    • Seth Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
    • Matisse Thybulle and Drummond lead Philadelphia on the defensive end, with Thybulle leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Drummond in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • Brandon Ingram averages 23.3 points and adds 4.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pelicans' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Jonas Valanciunas' stat line of 11.9 rebounds, 18.9 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.
    • Devonte' Graham hits 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.
    • New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas with 1.0 per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    New Orleans Pelicans at Philadelphia 76ers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

