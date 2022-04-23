New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/22/2022

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 19, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams with guard Chris Paul (3) during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns will face the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Suns

Game Day: Friday, April 22, 2022

Friday, April 22, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Suns

The Suns put up just 4.5 more points per game (114.8) than the Pelicans allow (110.3).

When Phoenix totals more than 110.3 points, it is 49-6.

New Orleans has a 35-20 record when allowing fewer than 114.8 points.

The Pelicans score an average of 109.3 points per game, only 2.0 more points than the 107.3 the Suns allow.

New Orleans is 30-17 when it scores more than 107.3 points.

Phoenix has a 46-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.3 points.

This season, the Suns have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 47.1% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have hit.

In games Phoenix shoots better than 47.1% from the field, it is 46-7 overall.

New Orleans is 27-16 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 26.8 per contest to go with 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Deandre Ayton is Phoenix's leading rebounder, pulling down 10.2 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, averaging 10.8 assists in each contest.

Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is JaVale McGee, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Jonas Valanciunas sits atop the Pelicans leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 17.8 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.

New Orleans' assist leader is Devonte' Graham with 4.2 per game. He also records 11.9 points per game and grabs 2.3 rebounds per game.

Graham is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Pelicans, hitting 2.5 threes per game.

New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas with 0.8 per game.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/6/2022 Clippers L 113-109 Away 4/8/2022 Jazz W 111-105 Away 4/10/2022 Kings L 116-109 Home 4/17/2022 Pelicans W 110-99 Home 4/19/2022 Pelicans L 125-114 Home 4/22/2022 Pelicans - Away 4/24/2022 Pelicans - Away 4/26/2022 Pelicans - Home

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule