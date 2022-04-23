New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/22/2022

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Phoenix Suns will face the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Suns
- Game Day: Friday, April 22, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Suns
- The Suns put up just 4.5 more points per game (114.8) than the Pelicans allow (110.3).
- When Phoenix totals more than 110.3 points, it is 49-6.
- New Orleans has a 35-20 record when allowing fewer than 114.8 points.
- The Pelicans score an average of 109.3 points per game, only 2.0 more points than the 107.3 the Suns allow.
- New Orleans is 30-17 when it scores more than 107.3 points.
- Phoenix has a 46-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.3 points.
- This season, the Suns have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 47.1% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have hit.
- In games Phoenix shoots better than 47.1% from the field, it is 46-7 overall.
- New Orleans is 27-16 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
Suns Players to Watch
- The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 26.8 per contest to go with 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists.
- Deandre Ayton is Phoenix's leading rebounder, pulling down 10.2 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, averaging 10.8 assists in each contest.
- Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
- The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is JaVale McGee, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Jonas Valanciunas sits atop the Pelicans leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 17.8 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.
- New Orleans' assist leader is Devonte' Graham with 4.2 per game. He also records 11.9 points per game and grabs 2.3 rebounds per game.
- Graham is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Pelicans, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas with 0.8 per game.
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/6/2022
Clippers
L 113-109
Away
4/8/2022
Jazz
W 111-105
Away
4/10/2022
Kings
L 116-109
Home
4/17/2022
Pelicans
W 110-99
Home
4/19/2022
Pelicans
L 125-114
Home
4/22/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
4/24/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
4/26/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
Warriors
L 128-107
Home
4/13/2022
Spurs
W 113-103
Home
4/15/2022
Clippers
W 105-101
Away
4/17/2022
Suns
L 110-99
Away
4/19/2022
Suns
W 125-114
Away
4/22/2022
Suns
-
Home
4/24/2022
Suns
-
Home
4/26/2022
Suns
-
Away
How To Watch
April
22
2022
Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)