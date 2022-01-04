New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Jan 3, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) falls on top of New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the first half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (28-8) take the court against the New Orleans Pelicans (13-23) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Suns

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Smoothie King Center

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Suns

The Suns score 112.3 points per game, just 2.1 more points than the 110.2 the Pelicans allow.

Phoenix has a 21-1 record when scoring more than 110.2 points.

New Orleans is 13-10 when giving up fewer than 112.3 points.

The Pelicans put up only 0.5 more points per game (105.3) than the Suns give up (104.8).

New Orleans has put together an 11-10 record in games it scores more than 104.8 points.

Phoenix's record is 20-0 when it allows fewer than 105.3 points.

The Suns make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).

In games Phoenix shoots higher than 46.9% from the field, it is 19-2 overall.

New Orleans has compiled an 8-6 straight up record in games it shoots over 43.9% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 23.6 per contest to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

JaVale McGee leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 7.4 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 9.9 in each contest.

Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

The Pelicans' Brandon Ingram racks up enough points (22.1 per game) and assists (4.7 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.

Jonas Valanciunas grabs 11.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 18.0 points per game and adds 2.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.

Devonte' Graham is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Pelicans, hitting 2.9 threes per game.

Herbert Jones' steals (1.3 steals per game) and blocks (1.0 block per game) pace New Orleans on defense.

