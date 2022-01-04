New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Skip to main content
    •
    January 4, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Jan 3, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) falls on top of New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the first half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    Jan 3, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) falls on top of New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the first half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    The Phoenix Suns (28-8) take the court against the New Orleans Pelicans (13-23) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pelicans vs. Suns

    • Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Smoothie King Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Suns

    • The Suns score 112.3 points per game, just 2.1 more points than the 110.2 the Pelicans allow.
    • Phoenix has a 21-1 record when scoring more than 110.2 points.
    • New Orleans is 13-10 when giving up fewer than 112.3 points.
    • The Pelicans put up only 0.5 more points per game (105.3) than the Suns give up (104.8).
    • New Orleans has put together an 11-10 record in games it scores more than 104.8 points.
    • Phoenix's record is 20-0 when it allows fewer than 105.3 points.
    • The Suns make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
    • In games Phoenix shoots higher than 46.9% from the field, it is 19-2 overall.
    • New Orleans has compiled an 8-6 straight up record in games it shoots over 43.9% from the field.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 23.6 per contest to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists.
    • JaVale McGee leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 7.4 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 9.9 in each contest.
    • Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
    • The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • The Pelicans' Brandon Ingram racks up enough points (22.1 per game) and assists (4.7 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
    • Jonas Valanciunas grabs 11.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 18.0 points per game and adds 2.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.
    • Devonte' Graham is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Pelicans, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
    • Herbert Jones' steals (1.3 steals per game) and blocks (1.0 block per game) pace New Orleans on defense.

    Suns Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/25/2021

    Warriors

    L 116-107

    Home

    12/27/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 114-113

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Thunder

    W 115-97

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Celtics

    L 123-108

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Hornets

    W 133-99

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Heat

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    1/14/2022

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    1/16/2022

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/23/2021

    Magic

    W 110-104

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Thunder

    L 117-112

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 108-104

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Bucks

    L 136-113

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Jazz

    L 115-104

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Suns

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    1/13/2022

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Nets

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 31, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    22 minutes ago
    Jan 3, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) has the ball knocked loose by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    24 minutes ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) guards Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    25 minutes ago
    Jan 3, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) guards Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    26 minutes ago
    Dec 30, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) celebrates after being fouled by Brooklyn Nets forward Nic Claxton (33) with forward Georges Niang (20) and forward Tobias Harris (12) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    28 minutes ago
    Jan 3, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots between Detroit Pistons center Luka Garza (55) and forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    29 minutes ago
    Jan 3, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) falls on top of New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the first half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 28, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with right wing Reilly Smith (19) his goal scored against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    1 hour ago
    Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) skates the puck against Los Angeles Kings center Phillip Danault (24) in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Philadelphia Flyers vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy