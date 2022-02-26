Skip to main content

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball by LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (49-10) will attempt to continue an eight-game win streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (23-36) on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Footprint Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Suns

  • Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Footprint Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Suns

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Suns

-6.5

229.5 points

Key Stats for Suns vs. Pelicans

  • The Suns average 113.8 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 109.5 the Pelicans allow.
  • When Phoenix puts up more than 109.5 points, it is 36-2.
  • When New Orleans gives up fewer than 113.8 points, it is 22-17.
  • The Pelicans score just 0.8 more points per game (106.3) than the Suns give up to opponents (105.5).
  • When it scores more than 105.5 points, New Orleans is 19-14.
  • Phoenix has a 31-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.3 points.
  • The Suns are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 11th.
  • The Suns average 10 offensive rebounds per game, 1.5 rebounds less than the Pelicans.
  • The Pelicans are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 19th.

Suns Players to Watch

  • The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 25.5 per contest to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists.
  • JaVale McGee is Phoenix's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.0 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 10.7 assists in each contest.
  • Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
  • Paul and McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

  • Brandon Ingram averages 22.1 points and adds 5.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pelicans' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Jonas Valanciunas grabs 11.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 18.0 points per game and adds 2.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.
  • Devonte' Graham averages 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.
  • Herbert Jones (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Orleans while Valanciunas (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

February
25
2022

New Orleans Pelicans at Phoenix Suns

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
