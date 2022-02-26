Feb 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball by LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (49-10) will attempt to continue an eight-game win streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (23-36) on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Footprint Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Suns

Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: Footprint Center

Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Suns

Favorite Spread Total Suns -6.5 229.5 points

Key Stats for Suns vs. Pelicans

The Suns average 113.8 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 109.5 the Pelicans allow.

When Phoenix puts up more than 109.5 points, it is 36-2.

When New Orleans gives up fewer than 113.8 points, it is 22-17.

The Pelicans score just 0.8 more points per game (106.3) than the Suns give up to opponents (105.5).

When it scores more than 105.5 points, New Orleans is 19-14.

Phoenix has a 31-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.3 points.

The Suns are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 11th.

The Suns average 10 offensive rebounds per game, 1.5 rebounds less than the Pelicans.

The Pelicans are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 19th.

Suns Players to Watch

The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 25.5 per contest to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

JaVale McGee is Phoenix's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.0 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 10.7 assists in each contest.

Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

Paul and McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch