How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Phoenix Suns (54-14) take on the New Orleans Pelicans (28-40) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Suns
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Suns
- The 114.0 points per game the Suns record are just 4.1 more points than the Pelicans give up (109.9).
- Phoenix has a 40-5 record when scoring more than 109.9 points.
- When New Orleans allows fewer than 114.0 points, it is 27-18.
- The Pelicans' 108.2 points per game are just 2.1 more points than the 106.1 the Suns give up.
- When it scores more than 106.1 points, New Orleans is 24-17.
- Phoenix is 39-0 when it gives up fewer than 108.2 points.
- This season, the Suns have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 46.6% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Phoenix shoots higher than 46.6% from the field, it is 37-6 overall.
- New Orleans is 20-14 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.
Suns Players to Watch
- The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 25.6 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
- Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 6.7 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.7 assists per game.
- Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Paul and McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram collects 22.8 points and tacks on 5.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pelicans' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Jonas Valanciunas' stat line of 11.4 rebounds, 17.9 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.
- Devonte' Graham hits 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.
- New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas (0.9 per game).
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/6/2022
Bucks
L 132-122
Away
3/8/2022
Magic
W 102-99
Away
3/9/2022
Heat
W 111-90
Away
3/11/2022
Raptors
L 117-112
Home
3/13/2022
Lakers
W 140-111
Home
3/15/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
3/16/2022
Rockets
-
Away
3/18/2022
Bulls
-
Home
3/20/2022
Kings
-
Away
3/23/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
3/24/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/6/2022
Nuggets
L 138-130
Away
3/8/2022
Grizzlies
L 132-111
Away
3/9/2022
Magic
L 108-102
Home
3/11/2022
Hornets
L 142-120
Home
3/13/2022
Rockets
W 130-105
Home
3/15/2022
Suns
-
Home
3/18/2022
Spurs
-
Away
3/20/2022
Hawks
-
Away
3/21/2022
Hornets
-
Away
3/24/2022
Bulls
-
Home
3/26/2022
Spurs
-
Home
How To Watch
March
15
2022
Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans
TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)