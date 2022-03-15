Skip to main content

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots over Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers (25) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (54-14) take on the New Orleans Pelicans (28-40) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Suns

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Suns

  • The 114.0 points per game the Suns record are just 4.1 more points than the Pelicans give up (109.9).
  • Phoenix has a 40-5 record when scoring more than 109.9 points.
  • When New Orleans allows fewer than 114.0 points, it is 27-18.
  • The Pelicans' 108.2 points per game are just 2.1 more points than the 106.1 the Suns give up.
  • When it scores more than 106.1 points, New Orleans is 24-17.
  • Phoenix is 39-0 when it gives up fewer than 108.2 points.
  • This season, the Suns have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 46.6% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Phoenix shoots higher than 46.6% from the field, it is 37-6 overall.
  • New Orleans is 20-14 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

  • The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 25.6 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
  • Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 6.7 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.7 assists per game.
  • Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Paul and McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

  • Brandon Ingram collects 22.8 points and tacks on 5.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pelicans' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Jonas Valanciunas' stat line of 11.4 rebounds, 17.9 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.
  • Devonte' Graham hits 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.
  • New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas (0.9 per game).

Suns Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/6/2022

Bucks

L 132-122

Away

3/8/2022

Magic

W 102-99

Away

3/9/2022

Heat

W 111-90

Away

3/11/2022

Raptors

L 117-112

Home

3/13/2022

Lakers

W 140-111

Home

3/15/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

3/16/2022

Rockets

-

Away

3/18/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/20/2022

Kings

-

Away

3/23/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

3/24/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/6/2022

Nuggets

L 138-130

Away

3/8/2022

Grizzlies

L 132-111

Away

3/9/2022

Magic

L 108-102

Home

3/11/2022

Hornets

L 142-120

Home

3/13/2022

Rockets

W 130-105

Home

3/15/2022

Suns

-

Home

3/18/2022

Spurs

-

Away

3/20/2022

Hawks

-

Away

3/21/2022

Hornets

-

Away

3/24/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/26/2022

Spurs

-

Home

How To Watch

March
15
2022

Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

