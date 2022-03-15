How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots over Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers (25) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (54-14) take on the New Orleans Pelicans (28-40) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Suns

Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Suns

The 114.0 points per game the Suns record are just 4.1 more points than the Pelicans give up (109.9).

Phoenix has a 40-5 record when scoring more than 109.9 points.

When New Orleans allows fewer than 114.0 points, it is 27-18.

The Pelicans' 108.2 points per game are just 2.1 more points than the 106.1 the Suns give up.

When it scores more than 106.1 points, New Orleans is 24-17.

Phoenix is 39-0 when it gives up fewer than 108.2 points.

This season, the Suns have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 46.6% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have knocked down.

In games Phoenix shoots higher than 46.6% from the field, it is 37-6 overall.

New Orleans is 20-14 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 25.6 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 6.7 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.7 assists per game.

Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Paul and McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram collects 22.8 points and tacks on 5.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pelicans' leaderboards for those statistics.

Jonas Valanciunas' stat line of 11.4 rebounds, 17.9 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.

Devonte' Graham hits 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.

New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas (0.9 per game).

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/6/2022 Bucks L 132-122 Away 3/8/2022 Magic W 102-99 Away 3/9/2022 Heat W 111-90 Away 3/11/2022 Raptors L 117-112 Home 3/13/2022 Lakers W 140-111 Home 3/15/2022 Pelicans - Away 3/16/2022 Rockets - Away 3/18/2022 Bulls - Home 3/20/2022 Kings - Away 3/23/2022 Timberwolves - Away 3/24/2022 Nuggets - Away

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule