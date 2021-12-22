New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 17, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (3) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 17, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (3) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

    The Portland Trail Blazers (13-18) play the New Orleans Pelicans (10-21) at Smoothie King Center on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Smoothie King Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers

    • The Pelicans record 6.6 fewer points per game (104.4) than the Trail Blazers give up (111.0).
    • New Orleans has a 5-4 record when putting up more than 111.0 points.
    • Portland is 7-2 when allowing fewer than 104.4 points.
    • The Trail Blazers score an average of 108.5 points per game, only 1.5 fewer points than the 110.0 the Pelicans allow to opponents.
    • Portland is 8-5 when it scores more than 110.0 points.
    • New Orleans is 8-5 when it allows fewer than 108.5 points.
    • The Pelicans make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.0%).
    • New Orleans has a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.0% from the field.
    • The Trail Blazers are shooting 45.2% from the field, 1.8% lower than the 47.0% the Pelicans' opponents have shot this season.
    • Portland is 7-5 when it shoots higher than 47.0% from the field.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Pelicans is Brandon Ingram, who scores 23.3 points and dishes out 4.9 assists per game.
    • New Orleans' best rebounder is Jonas Valanciunas, who averages 11.9 boards per game in addition to his 18.9 PPG average.
    • The Pelicans get the most three-point shooting production out of Devonte' Graham, who makes 3.0 threes per game.
    • The New Orleans steals leader is Herbert Jones, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Valanciunas, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • Damian Lillard's points (23.2 per game) and assists (7.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.
    • Jusuf Nurkic is at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard with 10.1 rebounds per game. He also scores 13.1 points and adds 2.3 assists per game.
    • CJ McCollum averages 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
    • Robert Covington's steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (1.2 blocks per game) pace Portland on defense.

    Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/8/2021

    Nuggets

    L 120-114

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Pistons

    W 109-93

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Spurs

    L 112-97

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Thunder

    W 113-110

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Bucks

    W 116-112

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/12/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 116-111

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Suns

    L 111-107

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 113-103

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Hornets

    W 125-116

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 105-100

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    12/27/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 17, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) and Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) fight for a rebound in the first quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (3) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Pepperdine at Oregon

    4 minutes ago
    Colorado Oklahoma State Women's Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Kansas at Colorado

    4 minutes ago
    Volleyball Fans
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Oregon at Northwestern

    4 minutes ago
    washington huskies
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Utah Valley at Washington

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) shoots against the Loyola Ramblers during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Georgia State at Georgia Tech

    4 minutes ago
    usc basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch USC vs Oklahoma State

    4 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward David Joplin (23) looks to shoot against UCLA Bruins guard-forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UConn vs. Marquette

    4 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy