New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (13-18) play the New Orleans Pelicans (10-21) at Smoothie King Center on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers
- The Pelicans record 6.6 fewer points per game (104.4) than the Trail Blazers give up (111.0).
- New Orleans has a 5-4 record when putting up more than 111.0 points.
- Portland is 7-2 when allowing fewer than 104.4 points.
- The Trail Blazers score an average of 108.5 points per game, only 1.5 fewer points than the 110.0 the Pelicans allow to opponents.
- Portland is 8-5 when it scores more than 110.0 points.
- New Orleans is 8-5 when it allows fewer than 108.5 points.
- The Pelicans make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.0%).
- New Orleans has a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.0% from the field.
- The Trail Blazers are shooting 45.2% from the field, 1.8% lower than the 47.0% the Pelicans' opponents have shot this season.
- Portland is 7-5 when it shoots higher than 47.0% from the field.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Pelicans is Brandon Ingram, who scores 23.3 points and dishes out 4.9 assists per game.
- New Orleans' best rebounder is Jonas Valanciunas, who averages 11.9 boards per game in addition to his 18.9 PPG average.
- The Pelicans get the most three-point shooting production out of Devonte' Graham, who makes 3.0 threes per game.
- The New Orleans steals leader is Herbert Jones, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Valanciunas, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Damian Lillard's points (23.2 per game) and assists (7.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.
- Jusuf Nurkic is at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard with 10.1 rebounds per game. He also scores 13.1 points and adds 2.3 assists per game.
- CJ McCollum averages 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
- Robert Covington's steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (1.2 blocks per game) pace Portland on defense.
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
Nuggets
L 120-114
Home
12/10/2021
Pistons
W 109-93
Home
12/12/2021
Spurs
L 112-97
Away
12/15/2021
Thunder
W 113-110
Away
12/17/2021
Bucks
W 116-112
Home
12/21/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home
12/23/2021
Magic
-
Away
12/26/2021
Thunder
-
Away
12/28/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
1/1/2022
Bucks
-
Away
1/3/2022
Jazz
-
Home
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Timberwolves
L 116-111
Home
12/14/2021
Suns
L 111-107
Home
12/15/2021
Grizzlies
L 113-103
Home
12/17/2021
Hornets
W 125-116
Home
12/19/2021
Grizzlies
W 105-100
Away
12/21/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
12/23/2021
Nets
-
Home
12/27/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
12/29/2021
Jazz
-
Home
12/31/2021
Lakers
-
Away
1/3/2022
Hawks
-
Home