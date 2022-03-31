How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (27-48) will look to end a four-game losing streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (32-43) on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Moda Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 30, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Moda Center
Arena: Moda Center
Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Pelicans
-14.5
225.5 points
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans
- The Pelicans put up 108.8 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 114.9 the Trail Blazers give up.
- New Orleans is 16-5 when scoring more than 114.9 points.
- When Portland allows fewer than 108.8 points, it is 18-7.
- The Trail Blazers average just 2.4 fewer points per game (107.4) than the Pelicans give up to opponents (109.8).
- When it scores more than 109.8 points, Portland is 20-12.
- New Orleans is 25-9 when it gives up fewer than 107.4 points.
- The Pelicans are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 23rd.
- The Pelicans average 11.8 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Trail Blazers by 1.1 rebounds per contest.
- The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at third.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Jonas Valanciunas leads the Pelicans in scoring and rebounding, putting up 18.1 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.
- Devonte' Graham leads New Orleans in assists, averaging 4.3 per game while also scoring 12.3 points per contest.
- The Pelicans get the most three-point shooting production out of Graham, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
- The New Orleans steals leader is Herbert Jones, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Valanciunas, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Anfernee Simons' points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.
- Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 15.0 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
- Simons averages 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
- Portland's leader in steals and blocks is Nurkic with 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.
