How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (27-48) will look to end a four-game losing streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (32-43) on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Moda Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Wednesday, March 30, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -14.5 225.5 points

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans

The Pelicans put up 108.8 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 114.9 the Trail Blazers give up.

New Orleans is 16-5 when scoring more than 114.9 points.

When Portland allows fewer than 108.8 points, it is 18-7.

The Trail Blazers average just 2.4 fewer points per game (107.4) than the Pelicans give up to opponents (109.8).

When it scores more than 109.8 points, Portland is 20-12.

New Orleans is 25-9 when it gives up fewer than 107.4 points.

The Pelicans are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 23rd.

The Pelicans average 11.8 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Trail Blazers by 1.1 rebounds per contest.

The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at third.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Jonas Valanciunas leads the Pelicans in scoring and rebounding, putting up 18.1 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.

Devonte' Graham leads New Orleans in assists, averaging 4.3 per game while also scoring 12.3 points per contest.

The Pelicans get the most three-point shooting production out of Graham, who makes 2.7 threes per game.

The New Orleans steals leader is Herbert Jones, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Valanciunas, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch