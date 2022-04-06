New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (27-51) aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (34-44) on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Smoothie King Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers

  • The Pelicans record 108.9 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 115.1 the Trail Blazers allow.
  • When New Orleans puts up more than 115.1 points, it is 18-4.
  • When Portland gives up fewer than 108.9 points, it is 18-8.
  • The Trail Blazers put up an average of 107.2 points per game, only 2.7 fewer points than the 109.9 the Pelicans allow to opponents.
  • Portland has put together a 20-13 record in games it scores more than 109.9 points.
  • New Orleans has a 26-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.2 points.
  • The Pelicans make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.9%).
  • New Orleans is 20-9 when it shoots higher than 47.9% from the field.
  • The Trail Blazers are shooting 44.4% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 46.7% the Pelicans' opponents have shot this season.
  • Portland has compiled a 15-14 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.7% from the field.

Pelicans Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Pelicans is Jonas Valanciunas, who puts up 17.9 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.
  • Devonte' Graham leads New Orleans in assists, averaging 4.1 per game while also scoring 11.8 points per contest.
  • Graham leads the Pelicans in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The New Orleans steals leader is Herbert Jones, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Valanciunas, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • Anfernee Simons' points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.
  • Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 15.0 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
  • Simons is consistent from deep and leads the Trail Blazers with 3.1 made threes per game.
  • Portland's leader in steals and blocks is Nurkic with 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/27/2022

Lakers

W 116-108

Home

3/30/2022

Trail Blazers

W 117-107

Away

4/1/2022

Lakers

W 114-111

Away

4/3/2022

Clippers

L 119-100

Away

4/5/2022

Kings

W 123-109

Away

4/7/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

4/9/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

4/10/2022

Warriors

-

Home

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/28/2022

Thunder

L 134-131

Home

3/30/2022

Pelicans

L 117-107

Home

4/1/2022

Spurs

L 130-111

Away

4/3/2022

Spurs

L 113-92

Away

4/5/2022

Thunder

L 98-94

Away

4/7/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

4/8/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

4/10/2022

Jazz

-

Home

How To Watch

April
7
2022

Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

