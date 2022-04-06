New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (27-51) aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (34-44) on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Thursday, April 7, 2022

Thursday, April 7, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers

The Pelicans record 108.9 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 115.1 the Trail Blazers allow.

When New Orleans puts up more than 115.1 points, it is 18-4.

When Portland gives up fewer than 108.9 points, it is 18-8.

The Trail Blazers put up an average of 107.2 points per game, only 2.7 fewer points than the 109.9 the Pelicans allow to opponents.

Portland has put together a 20-13 record in games it scores more than 109.9 points.

New Orleans has a 26-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.2 points.

The Pelicans make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.9%).

New Orleans is 20-9 when it shoots higher than 47.9% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are shooting 44.4% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 46.7% the Pelicans' opponents have shot this season.

Portland has compiled a 15-14 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.7% from the field.

Pelicans Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Pelicans is Jonas Valanciunas, who puts up 17.9 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.

Devonte' Graham leads New Orleans in assists, averaging 4.1 per game while also scoring 11.8 points per contest.

Graham leads the Pelicans in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The New Orleans steals leader is Herbert Jones, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Valanciunas, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Anfernee Simons' points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.

Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 15.0 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.

Simons is consistent from deep and leads the Trail Blazers with 3.1 made threes per game.

Portland's leader in steals and blocks is Nurkic with 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/27/2022 Lakers W 116-108 Home 3/30/2022 Trail Blazers W 117-107 Away 4/1/2022 Lakers W 114-111 Away 4/3/2022 Clippers L 119-100 Away 4/5/2022 Kings W 123-109 Away 4/7/2022 Trail Blazers - Home 4/9/2022 Grizzlies - Away 4/10/2022 Warriors - Home

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule