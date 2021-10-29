New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/29/2021

Oct 24, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) controls the ball between Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes (22) and guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (2-2) play the New Orleans Pelicans (1-4) on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Kings

Game Day: Friday, October 29, 2021

Friday, October 29, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Kings

Last year, the Kings put up 113.8 points per game, only 1.1 fewer points than the 114.9 the Pelicans gave up.

Sacramento went 19-13 last season when scoring more than 114.9 points.

New Orleans went 22-11 last season when giving up fewer than 113.8 points.

The Pelicans averaged only 3.0 fewer points per game last year (114.6) than the Kings gave up to opponents (117.6).

New Orleans put together a 17-8 record last season in games it scored more than 117.6 points.

Sacramento went 20-5 last season when it gave up fewer than 114.6 points.

The Kings shot 48.1% from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Pelicans allowed to opponents.

In games Sacramento shot better than 46.9% from the field, it went 21-20 overall.

The Pelicans shot 47.7% from the field, 1.2% lower than the 48.9% the Kings' opponents shot last season.

New Orleans went 19-12 when it shot better than 48.9% from the field.

Kings Players to Watch

De'Aaron Fox scored 25.2 points and distributed 7.2 assists per game last season.

Richaun Holmes averaged 8.3 boards per game in addition to his 14.3 PPG average.

Buddy Hield knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.0 per contest a season ago.

Fox and Holmes were defensive standouts last season, with Fox averaging 1.5 steals per game and Holmes collecting 1.6 blocks per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram is the top scorer for the Pelicans with 25.6 points per game. He also tacks on 7.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game to his statistics.

The New Orleans leaders in rebounding and assists are Jonas Valanciunas with 15.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 17.0 points and 2.8 assists per game) and Devonte' Graham with 5.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 18.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game).

Graham is consistent from deep and leads the Pelicans with 3.4 made threes per game.

New Orleans' leader in steals is Nickeil Alexander-Walker (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas (1.2 per game).

Kings Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Trail Blazers W 124-121 Away 10/22/2021 Jazz L 110-101 Home 10/24/2021 Warriors L 119-107 Home 10/27/2021 Suns W 110-107 Away 10/29/2021 Pelicans - Away 10/31/2021 Mavericks - Away 11/2/2021 Jazz - Away 11/3/2021 Pelicans - Home 11/5/2021 Hornets - Home 11/7/2021 Pacers - Home

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule