New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/29/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sacramento Kings (2-2) play the New Orleans Pelicans (1-4) on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Kings
- Game Day: Friday, October 29, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Kings
- Last year, the Kings put up 113.8 points per game, only 1.1 fewer points than the 114.9 the Pelicans gave up.
- Sacramento went 19-13 last season when scoring more than 114.9 points.
- New Orleans went 22-11 last season when giving up fewer than 113.8 points.
- The Pelicans averaged only 3.0 fewer points per game last year (114.6) than the Kings gave up to opponents (117.6).
- New Orleans put together a 17-8 record last season in games it scored more than 117.6 points.
- Sacramento went 20-5 last season when it gave up fewer than 114.6 points.
- The Kings shot 48.1% from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Pelicans allowed to opponents.
- In games Sacramento shot better than 46.9% from the field, it went 21-20 overall.
- The Pelicans shot 47.7% from the field, 1.2% lower than the 48.9% the Kings' opponents shot last season.
- New Orleans went 19-12 when it shot better than 48.9% from the field.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox scored 25.2 points and distributed 7.2 assists per game last season.
- Richaun Holmes averaged 8.3 boards per game in addition to his 14.3 PPG average.
- Buddy Hield knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.0 per contest a season ago.
- Fox and Holmes were defensive standouts last season, with Fox averaging 1.5 steals per game and Holmes collecting 1.6 blocks per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram is the top scorer for the Pelicans with 25.6 points per game. He also tacks on 7.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game to his statistics.
- The New Orleans leaders in rebounding and assists are Jonas Valanciunas with 15.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 17.0 points and 2.8 assists per game) and Devonte' Graham with 5.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 18.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game).
- Graham is consistent from deep and leads the Pelicans with 3.4 made threes per game.
- New Orleans' leader in steals is Nickeil Alexander-Walker (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas (1.2 per game).
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Trail Blazers
W 124-121
Away
10/22/2021
Jazz
L 110-101
Home
10/24/2021
Warriors
L 119-107
Home
10/27/2021
Suns
W 110-107
Away
10/29/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
10/31/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
11/2/2021
Jazz
-
Away
11/3/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
11/5/2021
Hornets
-
Home
11/7/2021
Pacers
-
Home
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
76ers
L 117-97
Home
10/22/2021
Bulls
L 128-112
Away
10/23/2021
Timberwolves
L 96-89
Away
10/25/2021
Timberwolves
W 107-98
Away
10/27/2021
Hawks
L 102-99
Home
10/29/2021
Kings
-
Home
10/30/2021
Knicks
-
Home
11/2/2021
Suns
-
Away
11/3/2021
Kings
-
Away
11/5/2021
Warriors
-
Away
11/8/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
How To Watch
October
29
2021
Sacramento Kings at New Orleans Pelicans
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)