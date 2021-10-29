New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/29/2021

Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 24, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) controls the ball between Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes (22) and guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 24, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) controls the ball between Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes (22) and guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

    The Sacramento Kings (2-2) play the New Orleans Pelicans (1-4) on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pelicans vs. Kings

    • Game Day: Friday, October 29, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Smoothie King Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Kings

    • Last year, the Kings put up 113.8 points per game, only 1.1 fewer points than the 114.9 the Pelicans gave up.
    • Sacramento went 19-13 last season when scoring more than 114.9 points.
    • New Orleans went 22-11 last season when giving up fewer than 113.8 points.
    • The Pelicans averaged only 3.0 fewer points per game last year (114.6) than the Kings gave up to opponents (117.6).
    • New Orleans put together a 17-8 record last season in games it scored more than 117.6 points.
    • Sacramento went 20-5 last season when it gave up fewer than 114.6 points.
    • The Kings shot 48.1% from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Pelicans allowed to opponents.
    • In games Sacramento shot better than 46.9% from the field, it went 21-20 overall.
    • The Pelicans shot 47.7% from the field, 1.2% lower than the 48.9% the Kings' opponents shot last season.
    • New Orleans went 19-12 when it shot better than 48.9% from the field.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • De'Aaron Fox scored 25.2 points and distributed 7.2 assists per game last season.
    • Richaun Holmes averaged 8.3 boards per game in addition to his 14.3 PPG average.
    • Buddy Hield knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.0 per contest a season ago.
    • Fox and Holmes were defensive standouts last season, with Fox averaging 1.5 steals per game and Holmes collecting 1.6 blocks per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • Brandon Ingram is the top scorer for the Pelicans with 25.6 points per game. He also tacks on 7.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game to his statistics.
    • The New Orleans leaders in rebounding and assists are Jonas Valanciunas with 15.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 17.0 points and 2.8 assists per game) and Devonte' Graham with 5.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 18.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game).
    • Graham is consistent from deep and leads the Pelicans with 3.4 made threes per game.
    • New Orleans' leader in steals is Nickeil Alexander-Walker (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas (1.2 per game).

    Kings Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 124-121

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Jazz

    L 110-101

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Warriors

    L 119-107

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Suns

    W 110-107

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    76ers

    L 117-97

    Home

    10/22/2021

    Bulls

    L 128-112

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 96-89

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 107-98

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Hawks

    L 102-99

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    October
    29
    2021

    Sacramento Kings at New Orleans Pelicans

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Wisconsin Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Utah at Oregon in Women's College Volleyball

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_15729067
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Minnesota

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 24, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) controls the ball between Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes (22) and guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/29/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 27, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) blocks a shot by Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/29/2021

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17041678
    NHL

    How to Watch Ducks at Golden Knights

    1 hour ago
    Houston Astros Kyle Tucker
    MLB

    How to Watch World Series Game 3: Astros vs. Braves

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17042071
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings at Pelicans

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17028296
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets at Heat

    1 hour ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Liga MX

    How to Watch Necaxa vs. Mazatlán FC

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy