New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

The New Orleans Pelicans (1-7) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Sacramento Kings (3-4) on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Kings

Game Day: Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Kings

Favorite Spread Total Kings -5.5 -

Key Stats for Kings vs. Pelicans

The 109.6 points per game the Kings record are the same as the Pelicans give up.

Sacramento has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 111.1 points.

New Orleans is 1-2 when allowing fewer than 109.6 points.

The Pelicans' 103.8 points per game are 9.1 fewer points than the 112.9 the Kings give up.

The Kings are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank seventh.

The Kings average 9.6 offensive boards per game, 3.3 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.

The Kings are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fifth.

Kings Players to Watch

The Kings scoring leader is Harrison Barnes, who averages 23.3 per contest to go with 9.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Richaun Holmes leads Sacramento in rebounding, averaging 10.4 per game, while De'Aaron Fox leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 6.7 in each contest.

Buddy Hield makes more threes per game than any other member of the Kings, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.3 per contest.

Fox and Holmes lead Sacramento on the defensive end, with Fox leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Holmes in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

