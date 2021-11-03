New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 2, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) battle at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Orleans Pelicans (1-7) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Sacramento Kings (3-4) on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pelicans vs. Kings

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 3, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Golden 1 Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Kings

    Kings vs Pelicans Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Kings

    -5.5

    -

    Key Stats for Kings vs. Pelicans

    • The 109.6 points per game the Kings record are the same as the Pelicans give up.
    • Sacramento has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 111.1 points.
    • New Orleans is 1-2 when allowing fewer than 109.6 points.
    • The Pelicans' 103.8 points per game are 9.1 fewer points than the 112.9 the Kings give up.
    • The Kings are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank seventh.
    • The Kings average 9.6 offensive boards per game, 3.3 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.
    • The Kings are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fifth.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • The Kings scoring leader is Harrison Barnes, who averages 23.3 per contest to go with 9.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
    • Richaun Holmes leads Sacramento in rebounding, averaging 10.4 per game, while De'Aaron Fox leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 6.7 in each contest.
    • Buddy Hield makes more threes per game than any other member of the Kings, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.3 per contest.
    • Fox and Holmes lead Sacramento on the defensive end, with Fox leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Holmes in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • Brandon Ingram scores 25.0 points per game and is the top scorer for the Pelicans.
    • The New Orleans leaders in rebounding and assists are Jonas Valanciunas with 14.5 rebounds per game (he also adds 19.9 points and 2.6 assists per game) and Devonte' Graham with 5.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 17.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game).
    • Graham makes 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.
    • New Orleans' leader in steals is Graham (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas (1.3 per game).

    How To Watch

    New Orleans Pelicans at Sacramento Kings

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
