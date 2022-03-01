New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sacramento Kings (22-40) play the New Orleans Pelicans (25-36) at Smoothie King Center on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Kings
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Kings
- The Pelicans put up 106.8 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 115.1 the Kings allow.
- New Orleans is 9-2 when scoring more than 115.1 points.
- Sacramento is 6-7 when allowing fewer than 106.8 points.
- The Kings average just 0.7 more points per game (109.9) than the Pelicans give up to opponents (109.2).
- Sacramento is 21-13 when it scores more than 109.2 points.
- New Orleans is 21-9 when it allows fewer than 109.9 points.
- The Pelicans make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (47.6%).
- New Orleans is 11-7 when it shoots higher than 47.6% from the field.
- The Kings have shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points below the 46.5% shooting opponents of the Pelicans have averaged.
- Sacramento has put together a 17-10 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.5% from the field.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Pelicans is Brandon Ingram, who scores 22.1 points and distributes 5.4 assists per game.
- Jonas Valanciunas leads New Orleans in rebounding, pulling down 11.6 boards per game while also scoring 18.0 points a contest.
- Devonte' Graham leads the Pelicans in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Herbert Jones and Valanciunas lead New Orleans on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Valanciunas in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox's points (21.4 per game) and assists (5.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Kings' leaderboards.
- Harrison Barnes is at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard with 6.0 rebounds per game. He also racks up 16.8 points and adds 2.5 assists per game.
- Barnes is reliable from distance and leads the Kings with 1.9 made threes per game.
- Sacramento's leader in steals and blocks is Fox with 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/14/2022
Raptors
W 120-90
Home
2/15/2022
Grizzlies
L 121-109
Home
2/17/2022
Mavericks
L 125-118
Home
2/25/2022
Suns
W 117-102
Away
2/27/2022
Lakers
W 123-95
Away
3/2/2022
Kings
-
Home
3/4/2022
Jazz
-
Home
3/6/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
3/8/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
3/9/2022
Magic
-
Home
3/11/2022
Hornets
-
Home
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/14/2022
Nets
L 109-85
Away
2/16/2022
Bulls
L 125-118
Away
2/24/2022
Nuggets
L 128-110
Home
2/26/2022
Nuggets
L 115-110
Away
2/28/2022
Thunder
W 131-110
Away
3/2/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
3/3/2022
Spurs
-
Away
3/5/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
3/7/2022
Knicks
-
Home
3/9/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
3/12/2022
Jazz
-
Away
