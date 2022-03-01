New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 27, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) blocks a shot by Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 27, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) blocks a shot by Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (22-40) play the New Orleans Pelicans (25-36) at Smoothie King Center on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Kings

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Smoothie King Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Kings

  • The Pelicans put up 106.8 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 115.1 the Kings allow.
  • New Orleans is 9-2 when scoring more than 115.1 points.
  • Sacramento is 6-7 when allowing fewer than 106.8 points.
  • The Kings average just 0.7 more points per game (109.9) than the Pelicans give up to opponents (109.2).
  • Sacramento is 21-13 when it scores more than 109.2 points.
  • New Orleans is 21-9 when it allows fewer than 109.9 points.
  • The Pelicans make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (47.6%).
  • New Orleans is 11-7 when it shoots higher than 47.6% from the field.
  • The Kings have shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points below the 46.5% shooting opponents of the Pelicans have averaged.
  • Sacramento has put together a 17-10 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.5% from the field.

Pelicans Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Pelicans is Brandon Ingram, who scores 22.1 points and distributes 5.4 assists per game.
  • Jonas Valanciunas leads New Orleans in rebounding, pulling down 11.6 boards per game while also scoring 18.0 points a contest.
  • Devonte' Graham leads the Pelicans in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Herbert Jones and Valanciunas lead New Orleans on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Valanciunas in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

  • De'Aaron Fox's points (21.4 per game) and assists (5.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Kings' leaderboards.
  • Harrison Barnes is at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard with 6.0 rebounds per game. He also racks up 16.8 points and adds 2.5 assists per game.
  • Barnes is reliable from distance and leads the Kings with 1.9 made threes per game.
  • Sacramento's leader in steals and blocks is Fox with 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/14/2022

Raptors

W 120-90

Home

2/15/2022

Grizzlies

L 121-109

Home

2/17/2022

Mavericks

L 125-118

Home

2/25/2022

Suns

W 117-102

Away

2/27/2022

Lakers

W 123-95

Away

3/2/2022

Kings

-

Home

3/4/2022

Jazz

-

Home

3/6/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

3/8/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

3/9/2022

Magic

-

Home

3/11/2022

Hornets

-

Home

Kings Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/14/2022

Nets

L 109-85

Away

2/16/2022

Bulls

L 125-118

Away

2/24/2022

Nuggets

L 128-110

Home

2/26/2022

Nuggets

L 115-110

Away

2/28/2022

Thunder

W 131-110

Away

3/2/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

3/3/2022

Spurs

-

Away

3/5/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

3/7/2022

Knicks

-

Home

3/9/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

3/12/2022

Jazz

-

Away

How To Watch

March
2
2022

Sacramento Kings at New Orleans Pelicans

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 24, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) defends the shot during the second half at Paycom Center. Phoenix won 124-104. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
24 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (12), forward Cody Martin (11) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reach for the loose ball during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
25 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) blocks a shot by Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
26 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) defends a shot by Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
29 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) celebrates with defenseman Justin Holl (3) after the game against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 19, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) and forward Trevor Zegras (46) celebrate their victory over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Ducks won 7-4. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders players celebrate after a goal by center Brock Nelson (29) during the first period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 26, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates a goal with his bench during the second period against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy