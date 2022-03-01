New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 27, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) blocks a shot by Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (22-40) play the New Orleans Pelicans (25-36) at Smoothie King Center on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Kings

Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Kings

The Pelicans put up 106.8 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 115.1 the Kings allow.

New Orleans is 9-2 when scoring more than 115.1 points.

Sacramento is 6-7 when allowing fewer than 106.8 points.

The Kings average just 0.7 more points per game (109.9) than the Pelicans give up to opponents (109.2).

Sacramento is 21-13 when it scores more than 109.2 points.

New Orleans is 21-9 when it allows fewer than 109.9 points.

The Pelicans make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (47.6%).

New Orleans is 11-7 when it shoots higher than 47.6% from the field.

The Kings have shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points below the 46.5% shooting opponents of the Pelicans have averaged.

Sacramento has put together a 17-10 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.5% from the field.

Pelicans Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Pelicans is Brandon Ingram, who scores 22.1 points and distributes 5.4 assists per game.

Jonas Valanciunas leads New Orleans in rebounding, pulling down 11.6 boards per game while also scoring 18.0 points a contest.

Devonte' Graham leads the Pelicans in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Herbert Jones and Valanciunas lead New Orleans on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Valanciunas in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

De'Aaron Fox's points (21.4 per game) and assists (5.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Kings' leaderboards.

Harrison Barnes is at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard with 6.0 rebounds per game. He also racks up 16.8 points and adds 2.5 assists per game.

Barnes is reliable from distance and leads the Kings with 1.9 made threes per game.

Sacramento's leader in steals and blocks is Fox with 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/14/2022 Raptors W 120-90 Home 2/15/2022 Grizzlies L 121-109 Home 2/17/2022 Mavericks L 125-118 Home 2/25/2022 Suns W 117-102 Away 2/27/2022 Lakers W 123-95 Away 3/2/2022 Kings - Home 3/4/2022 Jazz - Home 3/6/2022 Nuggets - Away 3/8/2022 Grizzlies - Away 3/9/2022 Magic - Home 3/11/2022 Hornets - Home

Kings Upcoming Schedule