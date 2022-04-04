New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

Apr 1, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (25) shoots the ball over Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (29-50) hope to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (34-44) on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Kings

Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Kings

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -7.5 -

Key Stats for Kings vs. Pelicans

The 108.9 points per game the Pelicans average are 6.8 fewer points than the Kings allow (115.7).

When New Orleans totals more than 115.7 points, it is 17-4.

When Sacramento allows fewer than 108.9 points, it is 9-11.

The Kings' 110.4 points per game are just 0.5 more points than the 109.9 the Pelicans give up to opponents.

Sacramento is 27-18 when it scores more than 109.9 points.

New Orleans has a 29-13 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.4 points.

The Kings are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at ninth.

The Pelicans grab an average of 11.8 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Kings by 2.0 rebounds per contest.

The Pelicans are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 19th.

Pelicans Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Pelicans is Jonas Valanciunas, who accumulates 17.9 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.

New Orleans' best passer is Devonte' Graham, who averages 4.2 assists per game to go with his 12.0 PPG scoring average.

The Pelicans get the most three-point shooting production out of Graham, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.

Herbert Jones and Valanciunas lead New Orleans on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Valanciunas in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch