New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 10, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 10, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Antonio Spurs (9-16) host the New Orleans Pelicans (8-20) in a matchup of Southwest Division rivals at AT&T Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 12, 2021. This is the first matchup between the teams this season. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pelicans vs. Spurs

    Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Spurs

    Spurs vs Pelicans Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Spurs

    -2

    219.5 points

    Key Stats for Spurs vs. Pelicans

    • The 108.4 points per game the Spurs record are the same as the Pelicans allow.
    • San Antonio has a 6-5 record when scoring more than 109.8 points.
    • When New Orleans gives up fewer than 108.4 points, it is 8-5.
    • The Pelicans' 103.9 points per game are 5.2 fewer points than the 109.1 the Spurs give up.
    • New Orleans is 3-4 when it scores more than 109.1 points.
    • San Antonio is 6-2 when it gives up fewer than 103.9 points.
    • The Spurs are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at fifth.
    • The Spurs average 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, 2.3 rebounds less than the Pelicans.
    • The Spurs are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fourth.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • The Spurs leader in points and assists is Dejounte Murray, who scores 18.4 points per game along with 8.3 assists.
    • Jakob Poeltl is San Antonio's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 8.9 boards in each contest while scoring 11.8 points per game.
    • Doug McDermott leads the Spurs in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Murray is San Antonio's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Poeltl leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • Brandon Ingram collects 22.7 points and tacks on 4.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pelicans' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Jonas Valanciunas grabs 11.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 18.8 points per game and adds 2.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.
    • Devonte' Graham is consistent from three-point range and leads the Pelicans with 2.8 made threes per game.
    • Herbert Jones (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Orleans while Valanciunas (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    New Orleans Pelicans at San Antonio Spurs

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 8, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) is fouled by Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) during the second half at Paycom Center. Los Angeles won 116-95. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) shoots the ball as Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Pittsburgh vs. Monmouth: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Stanford vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) shoots the ball as Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Monmouth vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oregon vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    2 minutes ago
    nc state indiana women
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Indiana at Ohio State

    14 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy