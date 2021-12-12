New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Dec 10, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (9-16) host the New Orleans Pelicans (8-20) in a matchup of Southwest Division rivals at AT&T Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 12, 2021. This is the first matchup between the teams this season. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Spurs

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Spurs

Favorite Spread Total Spurs -2 219.5 points

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Pelicans

The 108.4 points per game the Spurs record are the same as the Pelicans allow.

San Antonio has a 6-5 record when scoring more than 109.8 points.

When New Orleans gives up fewer than 108.4 points, it is 8-5.

The Pelicans' 103.9 points per game are 5.2 fewer points than the 109.1 the Spurs give up.

New Orleans is 3-4 when it scores more than 109.1 points.

San Antonio is 6-2 when it gives up fewer than 103.9 points.

The Spurs are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at fifth.

The Spurs average 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, 2.3 rebounds less than the Pelicans.

Spurs Players to Watch

The Spurs leader in points and assists is Dejounte Murray, who scores 18.4 points per game along with 8.3 assists.

Jakob Poeltl is San Antonio's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 8.9 boards in each contest while scoring 11.8 points per game.

Doug McDermott leads the Spurs in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Murray is San Antonio's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Poeltl leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch