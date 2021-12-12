New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Antonio Spurs (9-16) host the New Orleans Pelicans (8-20) in a matchup of Southwest Division rivals at AT&T Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 12, 2021. This is the first matchup between the teams this season. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: AT&T Center
- Arena: AT&T Center
Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Spurs
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Spurs
-2
219.5 points
Key Stats for Spurs vs. Pelicans
- The 108.4 points per game the Spurs record are the same as the Pelicans allow.
- San Antonio has a 6-5 record when scoring more than 109.8 points.
- When New Orleans gives up fewer than 108.4 points, it is 8-5.
- The Pelicans' 103.9 points per game are 5.2 fewer points than the 109.1 the Spurs give up.
- New Orleans is 3-4 when it scores more than 109.1 points.
- San Antonio is 6-2 when it gives up fewer than 103.9 points.
- The Spurs are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at fifth.
- The Spurs average 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, 2.3 rebounds less than the Pelicans.
- The Spurs are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fourth.
Spurs Players to Watch
- The Spurs leader in points and assists is Dejounte Murray, who scores 18.4 points per game along with 8.3 assists.
- Jakob Poeltl is San Antonio's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 8.9 boards in each contest while scoring 11.8 points per game.
- Doug McDermott leads the Spurs in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Murray is San Antonio's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Poeltl leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram collects 22.7 points and tacks on 4.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pelicans' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Jonas Valanciunas grabs 11.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 18.8 points per game and adds 2.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.
- Devonte' Graham is consistent from three-point range and leads the Pelicans with 2.8 made threes per game.
- Herbert Jones (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Orleans while Valanciunas (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
Live Stream: FUBOTV
