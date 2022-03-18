New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Antonio Spurs (27-43) host the New Orleans Pelicans (28-41) in a matchup of Southwest Division rivals at AT&T Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, March 18, 2022. This is the third matchup between the teams this season. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: AT&T Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Spurs
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Spurs
-2
237 points
Key Stats for Spurs vs. Pelicans
- The 113.0 points per game the Spurs put up are just 2.8 more points than the Pelicans allow (110.2).
- San Antonio is 21-15 when scoring more than 110.2 points.
- New Orleans is 26-16 when giving up fewer than 113.0 points.
- The Pelicans score 5.3 fewer points per game (108.3) than the Spurs give up (113.6).
- New Orleans is 12-7 when it scores more than 113.6 points.
- San Antonio is 16-6 when it gives up fewer than 108.3 points.
- The Pelicans are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at eighth.
- The Spurs average 11.1 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Pelicans pull down per game (11.6).
- The Pelicans are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at seventh.
Spurs Players to Watch
- The Spurs leader in points and assists is Dejounte Murray, who puts up 20.9 points per game to go with 9.4 assists.
- Jakob Poeltl is San Antonio's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 9.2 boards in each contest while scoring 13.7 points per game.
- Doug McDermott makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spurs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- Murray is San Antonio's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Poeltl leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- The Pelicans' Brandon Ingram averages enough points (22.8 per game) and assists (5.5 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
- Jonas Valanciunas is at the top of the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard with 11.4 rebounds per game. He also scores 17.9 points and tacks on 2.5 assists per game.
- Devonte' Graham is the top scorer from deep for the Pelicans, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
- New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas (0.9 per game).
