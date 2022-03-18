New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

Mar 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots over Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers (25) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (27-43) host the New Orleans Pelicans (28-41) in a matchup of Southwest Division rivals at AT&T Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, March 18, 2022. This is the third matchup between the teams this season. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Spurs

Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

AT&T Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pelicans vs. Spurs

Favorite Spread Total Spurs -2 237 points

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Pelicans

The 113.0 points per game the Spurs put up are just 2.8 more points than the Pelicans allow (110.2).

San Antonio is 21-15 when scoring more than 110.2 points.

New Orleans is 26-16 when giving up fewer than 113.0 points.

The Pelicans score 5.3 fewer points per game (108.3) than the Spurs give up (113.6).

New Orleans is 12-7 when it scores more than 113.6 points.

San Antonio is 16-6 when it gives up fewer than 108.3 points.

The Pelicans are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at eighth.

The Spurs average 11.1 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Pelicans pull down per game (11.6).

The Pelicans are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at seventh.

Spurs Players to Watch

The Spurs leader in points and assists is Dejounte Murray, who puts up 20.9 points per game to go with 9.4 assists.

Jakob Poeltl is San Antonio's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 9.2 boards in each contest while scoring 13.7 points per game.

Doug McDermott makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spurs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

Murray is San Antonio's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Poeltl leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

