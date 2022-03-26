New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 23, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots the ball as Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ Elleby (16) looks on during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (31-42) are at home in Southwest Division action against the San Antonio Spurs (29-44) on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET. This is the fourth matchup between the teams this season. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Spurs

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Smoothie King Center
  Arena: Smoothie King Center

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Spurs

  • The 108.8 points per game the Pelicans average are the same as the Spurs allow.
  • New Orleans is 15-7 when scoring more than 113.4 points.
  • San Antonio is 18-6 when allowing fewer than 108.8 points.
  • The Spurs put up an average of 112.9 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 109.8 the Pelicans allow.
  • San Antonio is 23-17 when it scores more than 109.8 points.
  • New Orleans has a 29-17 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.9 points.
  • The Pelicans are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Spurs allow to opponents.
  • New Orleans is 17-10 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
  • The Spurs' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Pelicans have given up to their opponents.
  • This season, San Antonio has a 20-13 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.7% from the field.

Pelicans Players to Watch

  • Jonas Valanciunas leads the Pelicans in scoring and rebounding, tallying 18.1 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.
  • Devonte' Graham leads New Orleans in assists, averaging 4.4 per game while also scoring 12.6 points per contest.
  • The Pelicans get the most three-point shooting production out of Graham, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
  • Herbert Jones and Valanciunas lead New Orleans on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Valanciunas in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • Dejounte Murray's points (20.9 per game) and assists (9.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Spurs' leaderboards.
  • Jakob Poeltl grabs 9.2 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.5 points per game and adds 2.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.
  • Keldon Johnson is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Spurs, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
  • Murray (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Poeltl (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/15/2022

Suns

L 131-115

Home

3/18/2022

Spurs

W 124-91

Away

3/20/2022

Hawks

W 117-112

Away

3/21/2022

Hornets

L 106-103

Away

3/24/2022

Bulls

W 126-109

Home

3/26/2022

Spurs

-

Home

3/27/2022

Lakers

-

Home

3/30/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

4/1/2022

Lakers

-

Away

4/3/2022

Clippers

-

Away

4/5/2022

Kings

-

Away

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/14/2022

Timberwolves

L 149-139

Home

3/16/2022

Thunder

W 122-120

Home

3/18/2022

Pelicans

L 124-91

Home

3/20/2022

Warriors

W 110-108

Away

3/23/2022

Trail Blazers

W 133-96

Away

3/26/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

3/28/2022

Rockets

-

Away

3/30/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

4/1/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

4/3/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

4/5/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

How To Watch

March
26
2022

San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
